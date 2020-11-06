What You Need to Know About Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale 

It’s that time of year again. Black Friday‘s highly anticipated sales are nearly upon us.

Lululemon Athletica is among the many brands preparing to delight shoppers with a number of discount opportunities this holiday season.

The dates for Lululemon’s Black Friday sale have yet to be announced, but the event is expected to take place on Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 27 this year.

We do know, however, that customers can save 15% on select gear and accessories on the brand’s website right now. The discount applies to a wide range of apparel, including leggings, bodysuits and swimwear. The brand’s Power Y Bodysuit Nulu is $54 down from $78, and its Sheer Will High-Rise Tights in camouflage print retail for $79 down from $148.

Below you’ll find early deals on everything from leggings, sweaters, shorts and more that you can shop now ahead of Lululemon’s Black Friday sale.

Speed Wunder Tight 28″ Speckle Shine

Designed for running, these lightweight leggings have sweat-wicking capabilities to keep you as dry and comfortable. Down from $148 to $99, these leggings will come in handy for both short and long distance journeys.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Restful Intention Sweater

Stay cozy in this oversized knit, featuring a super soft blend of cashmere and Sherpa fabric. It’s perfect to throw on after a morning workout as it gets chilly out or for running errands.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Pool Play Full Bum One-Piece

Get a head start on summer 2021 shopping with this peachy swimsuit. The one-piece is ideal for lounging or swimming as it features UV protective fabric and offers full coverage, keeping your bum and hips protected.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

On the Fly Wide-Leg 7/8 Pant Woven

With these cropped trousers, you won’t have to sacrifice comfort when dressing for business. Reduced from $118 to $79, they offer a relaxed fit and adjustable drawstring, so you’ll never feel constricted. They translate just as well outside the office, too, offering a laidback vibe when paired with sneakers and a tee or flatform sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Vindur Dress Lululemon Lab

This sporty-meets-chic dress is designed to keep you comfortable wherever you go, as it’s exceptionally breathable and thermoregulating.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25″

Stay focused on your exercise while wearing these leggings. They’re Powered by Everlux, Lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric to help manage heat and sweat.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Yin Vibes Turtleneck

You can never go wrong with a turtleneck for winter, and this one has all the qualities you need: softness, stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities. Pair it with the brand’s Wunder Train high-rise tights or On the Fly wide-leg trousers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Wunder Lounge High-Rise Tight 28″ Velvet

Make a statement on your next hike in these velvet leggings, marked down from for $118 to $69.. They’re soft and feature Lycra fibre for shape retention.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Sun Shelter Short Sleeve Rash Guard

Soft, stretchy and built with UV protection, this stylish rash guard is perfect for any sunny day activity. Wear it to spinning class, throw it on for a swim in the pool or out to the grocery store.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Yin Poncho

Stay on-trend with little effort wearing the Yin poncho. It’s lightweight and is one size fits all. The poncho is the perfect layer over a tee or turtleneck. It can also be worn as a scarf.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Time to Flounce Skirt

Who doesn’t love a skirt with pockets? This lightweight item is stylish enough to pair with sneakers and a sweater or a turtleneck. You won’t have to worry about perspiration, as it’s sweat-wicking and quick-drying.