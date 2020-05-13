Loft’s First-Ever Warehouse Sale Offers Deals As Low As $6

Bargain shoppers, this one’s for you.

Loft is offering its first-ever “Love a Good Warehouse Sale,” with dresses retailing for as little as $16, pants and jeans selling for $12 and tops and accessories offered at only $6 to $8 — for up to 80% off certain items. The sale is only accessible to Loft email subscribers, but even if you aren’t already one, it’s easy and free to sign up. And once that’s done, simply use the code LOVE at checkout to take advantage of the major deals.

You’ll want to act fast though; with savings this good, pieces are bound to sell out fast. The promotion will end on May 13 at 3 am ET, so you’ll also want to stock up on your favorites before then. Read on to shop some of our top picks from the sale and head to Loft.com to see all the reduced offerings.

Loft Daisy Bar Back Romper

Flutter sleeves and an open back give this romper a romantic feel. The elegant V-neck and elastic waist flatter the form for a perfect summertime look.

Lou & Grey Pocket Ponte Leggings

Owned by the same parent company as Loft, these Lou & Grey leggings are also available in the sale. They’re unique in that they add handy back pockets for your phone, cards, keys and more.

Loft Essential Tank

This wear-with-everythinf tank is exactly what its name suggests: essential. With its thin straps and soft fabric, you’ll want to wear this camisole on its own with jeans, under sweaters and jackets and everything in between.

Loft Snap-Hem Jeans

You can never have too many jeans, and for 85% off, you won’t want to pass up on this pair. Its skinny silhouette is topped off with snap hems for easy on and off access.

Loft Metallic Round Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a must-have as the days get sunnier and the weather gets warmer. The round silhouette and dusty pink finish of these shades offer a retro-inspired, ladylike look.

Loft Tie-Waist Jumpsuit

At a whopping 84% off its original price, this dipped-back jumpsuit is ideal for everything from date nights to work events to just dressing up your at-home lounge attire.

Loft Smocked Hem Top

This smocked hem top offers long-sleeve coverage for cooler nights and breezier days. With elastic cuffs and a cinched bottom, the shape of this shirt hugs the body in all the right places for a stylish fit.

Loft Button Pocket Dress

A textured dress like this stylish pick offers versatility, perfect for both business meetings and drinks with friends. Plus, at a $74 discount, it’s pretty hard to say no to something this cute.

Loft Slim Tie-Waist Pants

For $63 off, these cropped pants are a steal. Their bold yellow nature grabs attention and brightens your mood with a cute bow belt for the perfect brunch look.

Loft tie-waist pants.

Loft Beaded Chain Necklace

Popular among celebrities and influencers alike, metallic chain necklaces are a go-to for spicing up your look, especially when dressing waist-up for video calls.

Loft Floral Fluid Pants

This season, comfort reigns supreme. Thankfully, pants like Loft’s fluid drawstring style mix together breezy silhouettes with funky designs and summer-ready accents so you can stay cool at the same time.

