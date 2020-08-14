These Under-$20 Joggers Are Trending on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the summer of casual wear and while we all continue to quarantine in our respective homes, a comfortable at-home wardrobe is of the utmost importance.

As we’ve seen, celebrities are taking this time to redefine the fashion world, starting with the switch to the “ugly” sandals trend and trading out their designer sundresses for simple athletic-wear.

Speaking of athletic-wear, Leggings Depot’s joggers are rated as number one in among Amazon’s women’s leggings and women’s sports sweatpants while also stealing the number eight spot for best seller’s in women’s shops.

Depending on what color and what size you wear, you can buy the joggers between $10 and $17.

Leggings Depot joggers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

These leggings, which are made of buttery soft, premium quality fabric, come in over 40 colors from black to lilac purple to Kelly green. They’re also offered in multiple sizes ranging from small to 3X large.

The thick fabric ensures that there’s no see-through issues while still being flexible enough to stretch in all directions and allow for free movement. Each jogger features a high waistband that hugs the waist to keeps the pants in place and prevent sagging.

The joggers have over 10,000 ratings. Many reviewers mentioned enjoying the soft material of the pants.

“I love these! They fit much better than I had hoped and they are remarkably soft too. They’re prefect year ’round attire for southern CA,” one reviewer wrote.

“These are probably the softest pants I’ve ever owned. They feel like velvet, and are unique in that they will keep me warm in chillier months but are airy and breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months,” another one said.