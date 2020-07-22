Face Mask Lanyards & Chains Are the Hottest New Quarantine Fashion Trend — Shop These 10

In addition to patterned face masks offered by popular designers, face mask lanyards and chains are the hottest new accessory to sport. A range of jewelry brands introduced the trend as an easy way to personalize your CDC-approved look, with influencers quickly jumping on board. Some have even resorted to using eyeglass chains for the same effect.
Not only are these pieces stylish, but they’re also super functional; they make it easy to keep your mask handy while dining out or grabbing drinks, so you can forget about reaching inside your bag every time you need to take your mask off or put it back on.
Not sure where to get your hands on these accessories? Retailers like Amazon and Etsy are selling a range of chic face mask lanyards and chains as well as eyeglass chains that will work, from beaded to pearl-embellished styles and chunky looks. Keep in mind that if you go the eyeglass chain route, choose options with metal clasps, which are much easier to secure to your mask than styles with rubber hooks.
Shop some of our favorites ahead.
HappiBox Face Mask Chain
This dainty style comes in three metallic finishes, including a ladylike rose gold. You can also purchase them in thin braided leather styles.
Kai Top Bead Eyeglass Chains
For an iridescent finish, go with this glitzy beaded style. In addition to a multi-colored finish, you can also nab it in shiny black and silver. It comes with adjustable holder loops for a customized fit if you decide to use it with your sunglasses, too.
Silvana Sagan Gold Face Mask Chain
Almost necklace-like, this handmade gold chain gets a dose of bling thanks to a traingular-shaped cubic ziconia charm dangling at the end.
JJ Crafts Masks Face Mask Lanyards
Made of polyester grosgrain ribbons, this slightly thick lanyard features sturdy silver snap closures for securing the strings of your mask.
Ever Cute Eyeglass Chains
Complete with rhinestone-embellished heart details, this style is also practical. It’s made entirely of stainless steel, so shouldn’t rust easily unlike your favorite faux silver jewelry.
Face Mask Chain
Remember those colorful beaded bracelets you made as a kid at summer camp? This simple chain offers a similar look that can transport you to simpler times (no wonder it’s an Etsy best-seller).
Face Mask Jewelry
We’re starry-eyed over this elegant celestial-inspired style, accented with tiny pearl details.
Old School Geekery Faux Pearl Eyeglass Chain
Offering vintage vibes with a contemporary twist, this pearl and gold chain style is a supremely elegant pick.
Cotton Boutique Face Mask Lanyard
If you’re into a more understated option try this simple braided lanyard. You can even buy it with a cord lock for an extra secure fit
SheIn Chunk Chain Sunglasses
Get the Gucci look for less with these similar-looking eyeglass chains from SheIn. The chunky acrylic piece comes in beige and black.
Sigonna Eyeglass Chains
These slinky, snake-style chains include non-slip clips to ensure these stay on throughout your day. They’re 29 inches long and come in gold, onyx and silver finishes.
