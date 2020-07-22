Face Mask Lanyards & Chains Are the Hottest New Quarantine Fashion Trend — Shop These 10

Many states have started to open up across the country, with once-restricted social activities like dining out and hosting small gatherings now becoming acceptable . Of course, face masks are required — or at the very least advisable — in these situations, so why not look fashionable while protecting yourself and others?

In addition to patterned face masks offered by popular designers, face mask lanyards and chains are the hottest new accessory to sport. A range of jewelry brands introduced the trend as an easy way to personalize your CDC-approved look, with influencers quickly jumping on board. Some have even resorted to using eyeglass chains for the same effect.

Not only are these pieces stylish, but they’re also super functional; they make it easy to keep your mask handy while dining out or grabbing drinks, so you can forget about reaching inside your bag every time you need to take your mask off or put it back on.

Not sure where to get your hands on these accessories? Retailers like Amazon and Etsy are selling a range of chic face mask lanyards and chains as well as eyeglass chains that will work, from beaded to pearl-embellished styles and chunky looks. Keep in mind that if you go the eyeglass chain route, choose options with metal clasps, which are much easier to secure to your mask than styles with rubber hooks.

Shop some of our favorites ahead.