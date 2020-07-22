Re-route my subscription: Click here

Face Mask Lanyards & Chains Are the Hottest New Quarantine Fashion Trend — Shop These 10

By Samantha Peters
face-mask-chain-lanyard
CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy
Many states have started to open up across the country, with once-restricted social activities like dining out and hosting small gatherings now becoming acceptable. Of course, face masks are required — or at the very least advisable — in these situations, so why not look fashionable while protecting yourself and others?

In addition to patterned face masks offered by popular designers, face mask lanyards and chains are the hottest new accessory to sport. A range of jewelry brands introduced the trend as an easy way to personalize your CDC-approved look, with influencers quickly jumping on board. Some have even resorted to using eyeglass chains for the same effect.

Challenge accepted @jamiemakeup! It’s not political or a conspiracy… Covid-19 is spreading and wearing a mask can help protect you and our community. For anyone that posts a mask and participates in the #WearADamnMask challenge and tags me in the post or comment (or share it to my DMs) I’ll pick 3 winners by July 12th to send our @prettyconnectedshop mask chains too. I’ll also include this LOVE + KINDNESS mask from @rafinova_go to one lucky poster because there’s literally nothing more loving or kind you can do for the elderly, immune compromised, frontline workers and all of us than wear a mask. . I challenge @patriciafield @debimazar @alixstrauss @truetrae @khrystyana @opalbyopal @glamazondiaries @dressupwithjess @stacyigel @caravangirlnyc @thechampagnediet @thecurrentcrush @littlefashionstylist @kamilabravo @nikkifrenchmakeup and everyone that sees this post! I . For anyone not up to date or thinks it’s a conspiracy… the US reported more than 52,000 new cases of the virus Thursday, a new daily record surpassing one set the previous day. . Coronavirus has killed more than 128,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Infection rates are rising in 36 states, with patients rapidly filling hospitals across the South and West. . #besafe #wearadamnmaskchallenge #maskchain #vote #stayinformed #giveaway #prize #prettyconnectedmaskchain

Not only are these pieces stylish, but they’re also super functional; they make it easy to keep your mask handy while dining out or grabbing drinks, so you can forget about reaching inside your bag every time you need to take your mask off or put it back on.

Not sure where to get your hands on these accessories? Retailers like Amazon and Etsy are selling a range of chic face mask lanyards and chains as well as eyeglass chains that will work, from beaded to pearl-embellished styles and chunky looks. Keep in mind that if you go the eyeglass chain route, choose options with metal clasps, which are much easier to secure to your mask than styles with rubber hooks.

Shop some of our favorites ahead.

HappiBox Face Mask Chain

This dainty style comes in three metallic finishes, including a ladylike rose gold. You can also purchase them in thin braided leather styles.

amazon-rose-gold-eyeglass-chain
Kai Top Bead Eyeglass Chains

For an iridescent finish, go with this glitzy beaded style. In addition to a multi-colored finish, you can also nab it in shiny black and silver. It comes with adjustable holder loops for a customized fit if you decide to use it with your sunglasses, too.

 

 

amazon-beaded-eyglass-chain
Silvana Sagan Gold Face Mask Chain

Almost necklace-like, this handmade gold chain gets a dose of bling thanks to a traingular-shaped cubic ziconia charm dangling at the end.

etsy-cubic-ziconia-eyeglasses-chain
Buy: Silvana Sagan Gold Face Mask Chain $28
JJ Crafts Masks Face Mask Lanyards

Made of polyester grosgrain ribbons, this slightly thick lanyard features sturdy silver snap closures for securing the strings of your mask.

etsy-thick-lanyard-strap
Buy: JJ Crafts Masks Face Mask Lanyards $5
Ever Cute Eyeglass Chains

Complete with rhinestone-embellished heart details, this style is also practical. It’s made entirely of stainless steel, so shouldn’t rust easily unlike your favorite faux silver jewelry.

ever-cute-eyeglass-chain
Face Mask Chain

Remember those colorful beaded bracelets you made as a kid at summer camp? This simple chain offers a similar look that can transport you to simpler times (no wonder it’s an Etsy best-seller).

etsy-beaded-eyeglass-chain
Buy: Firefly Feeling Bright Face Mask Chain $7
Face Mask Jewelry

We’re starry-eyed over this elegant celestial-inspired style, accented with tiny pearl details.

face-mask-chain-lanyard-2
Buy: Nohemn By Nohelia Face Mask Jewelry $19
Old School Geekery Faux Pearl Eyeglass Chain

Offering vintage vibes with a contemporary twist, this pearl and gold chain style is a supremely elegant pick.

etsy-pearl-eyeglass-chain
Buy: Old School Geekery Faux Pearl Eyeglass Chain $19
Cotton Boutique Face Mask Lanyard

If you’re into a more understated option try this simple braided lanyard. You can even buy it with a cord lock for an extra secure fit

 

etsy-face-mask-lanyard
Buy: Cotton Boutique Face Mask Lanyard $3
SheIn Chunk Chain Sunglasses

Get the Gucci look for less with these similar-looking eyeglass chains from SheIn. The chunky acrylic piece comes in beige and black.

shein-chunky-eyeglass-chain
Buy: SheIn Chunk Chain Sunglasses $10
Sigonna Eyeglass Chains 

These slinky, snake-style chains include non-slip clips to ensure these stay on throughout your day. They’re 29 inches long and come in gold, onyx and silver finishes.

sigonna-eyeglass-chain
