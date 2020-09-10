Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Has Up to 75% Off Chic Shoes, Bags and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Run, don’t walk, to Kate Spade New York’s new flash sale, offering major discounts on all your brand favorites.

The Kate Spade surprise sale runs from now until Oct. 6 and boasts hundreds of dollars of savings on signature totes, purses, accessories, jewelry and shoes. With all the action happening at Surprise.KateSpade.com, these discounts provide you with the perfect pieces you need to prep for summer trends and ensembles for up to 75% off original ticketed prices.

Read on to shop FN’s top picks of shoes, accessories and more from Kate Spade’s surprise sale.

Kate Spade Chester Street Miri Bag

Made with a surprising amount of space, the Chester bag offers versatile wear as a shoulder bag, a top-handled hold all or a crossbody design. The zip closure keeps all your belongings secure as dual interior pockets provide extra storage for your makeup and keys.

Kate Spade Wilson Road Quilted Tayla Tote

Throw everything you need in the Wilson Road Quilted Tayla tote thanks to its endless amount of storage and sturdy support system. Using a zip closure to avoid any spills, this everyday bag gives you the space you need to store keys, laptops and even an extra pair of shoes.

Kate Spade Melony Boots

As fall approaches, Kate Spade wants you to walk in style with a little help from its Melony boot silhouette. Shaped for the perfect bootie moment, this lifted style comes set atop a block heel for a sturdy base. Its smooth leather uppers match practically any look with a subtle pop of branding across the added ankle strap.

Kate Spade Jae Dome Cosmetic Bag

Store away all your makeup, facial products and more with this cosmetic bag. Its nylon and two-way spade jacquard fabric offer a zippered closure with a neon colorway that cannot get lost no matter where you place it.

Kate Spade Dorien Belt Bag

Belt bags are all the craze amongst celebrity style, easily wearable as a fanny pack or across your chest for a more trending silhouette. This particular design makes for easy hands-free carrying when running errands or out during a busy day.

Kate Spade Fiji Flip Flops

Made for beachside and lakeside wear, you can take on the great sunny outdoors in these flip flops. The 100% rubber construction is water-friendly and won’t get tarnished by sand, falling in line with this year’s constantly growing trend of thong-toe footwear.

Kate Spade Cove Street Serenade Wallet

With enough space to fit four credit cards, an ID window and a bill pocket, this small yet powerful wallet fits right into your crossbody bags and smaller totes for a night on the town or a more formal outing.

Kate Spade Picnic Perfect Lemon Studs

Give your ears a little glitz and glam with these citrus studs. The lemon silhouette fits well with any standout look but is subtle enough for everyday wear. With the pop of green across the leaf, you’ll have all your friends begigng to know where they are from.

Kate Spade Avery Sneakers

Unlike a regular leather sneaker, the Avery design offers a more fall and winter inspired look thanks to its tweed-style uppers. The black and white mix counters a sweater with easy and includes a white cap toe finish for a more relaxed appeal.

Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote

The Roas tote comes in four unique colorways to pair with a different look every day of the week. Its smooth pebbled leather design offers durability as two-way lining protects from stains or damage. Filled with interior pockets, this bag has room for all your goodies as your new go-to carryall.

Kate Spade Karissa Quilted Backpack

For back-to-school season or just to use once the office opens back, this quilted backpack should be added to your cart ASAP. Its quilted fabric gives off a casual-chic vibe with smoothed leather straps and accents for comfortable wear. The secure zippers protects your items with an extra front pocket for even more storage.

Kate Spade Lana Flats

Give your looks a touch of flair this season when you include the Kate Spade Lana flats in your rotation. Made with standout metallic gold uppers, this slip-on style features a helpful elasticated heel that stretches to fit your foot for easy on-off from work to date night.

Kate Spade Staci Medium Satchel

Trade out your bright totes and colorful satches for a more subdued look as fall rolls in. The Staci bag makes transitioning between seasons a breeze with its handy handle and flat-sitting design when worn as a crossbody. Plus, with pockets and zippers galore, it is just as useful as it stylish.

Kate Spade Priya Flats

If you haven’t already heard, ballet flats are back. The beloved, easygoing footwear style falls in line with increased desires for relaxed apparel and comfortable wear, a perfect fit for the brand’s Priya silhouette. This scalloped-edge design uses real Nappa leather and a sleek appeal for when your feet need a day off from heels or sneakers.