6 Ways to Style Dr. Martens for Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As the fall season approaches, a stylish yet durable pair of Dr. Martens is a great closet staple to invest in.

The classic shoe can instantly elevate a casual look thanks to its chunky lug sole that not only is on-trend but tough enough to withstand fall weather conditions. Style influencers such as Bella Hadid and several other celebrities who have come dictate trends in recent years continue to wear Dr. Martens shoe styles while out and about.

Over the past six decades, the combat boot has come to define several generations of tastemakers and rebels across both the fashion and music industries. The brand’s classic 1460 boot alone has inspired several other designers to recreate its iconic silhouette, from Prada to Steve Madden. The 60-year-old boot was declared FN’s 2019 Shoe of the Year because the classic shoe continues to remain relevant today.

Dr. Martens has continued to expand its reach by creating several styles that continuously embody the rebellious spirit that has come to define the footwear company itself.

That said, when it comes to styling Dr. Martens shoes, it’s all about the confidence and attitude you put into it. Below, take a look at six ways to style Dr. Martens for fall.

Wear Them With a Mini Dress

A pair of Dr. Martens boots can easily add a little edge to ultra-feminine pieces like a floral mini dress. A slip-on style such as the Dr. Martens 2976 YS Chelsea Boot gives a contemporary touch to the classic leather shoe. Simply layer a cardigan or blazer over it for a colder weather look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Style Them With Sweats for the Ultimate Cool Girl Look

For more of an off-duty ensemble, consider swapping your sneakers out for a pair of Dr. Martens 8053 Boots when wearing leggings or sweat pants. The daring combo can be pulled off with a classic button-down shirt and a pair of polished sweats, like the On the Fly Jogger 28″ Luxtreme from Lululemon. Consider this combo a fall update to your usual stay-at-home outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Pair Them With Plaid

A signifier of punk and grunge, plaid and Dr. Martens go hand in hand. One of fall’s favorite and timeless patterns, plaid perfectly pairs with the classic 1460 Boot. Throw together a basic shirt like a black tank with a plaid mini skirt for a fool-proof early fall combo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Use Them to Dress Down a Blazer & Jeans

When it comes to Dr. Martens, don’t be afraid to play with juxtaposing styles. Throwing together a blazer and ripped jeans with a pair of brogue oxford Dr. Martens can turn a professional look into an edgy but polished one.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

CREDIT: Courtesy of the Gap

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Sport Them With a Jumpsuit

The utilitarian jumpsuit and 1460 Boot go hand-in-hand for a classic edgy combo that’s effortlessly off-duty. Shoppers can have fun with patterns and color choices when styling this combo, too. An acid wash jean jumpsuit and iridescent croc-embossed Dr. Martens is one combo worth a try.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

CREDIT: Courtesy of Journeys

Show Them Off With Cuffed Jeans

Show off your Dr. Martens by opting for a cuffed jean. The relaxed style goes great with a number of basics. This foolproof fall uniform works great with a number of the brand’s styles, including Faora Mid Top Leather Boot which is now on sale at nordstromrack.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom