6 Ways to Style Dr. Martens for Fall

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Dr. Martens 1460 boot, WDIRARA Plaid Mini Skirt, Westville Tank Top from Madewell.
(L-R): Dr. Martens 1460 boot, WDIRARA Plaid Mini Skirt and Westville Tank Top from Madewell.
CREDIT: Footwear News/Jessica Fitzgerald

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As the fall season approaches, a stylish yet durable pair of Dr. Martens is a great closet staple to invest in.

The classic shoe can instantly elevate a casual look thanks to its chunky lug sole that not only is on-trend but tough enough to withstand fall weather conditions. Style influencers such as Bella Hadid and several other celebrities who have come dictate trends in recent years continue to wear Dr. Martens shoe styles while out and about.

Over the past six decades, the combat boot has come to define several generations of tastemakers and rebels across both the fashion and music industries. The brand’s classic 1460 boot alone has inspired several other designers to recreate its iconic silhouette, from Prada to Steve Madden. The 60-year-old boot was declared FN’s 2019 Shoe of the Year because the classic shoe continues to remain relevant today.

Dr. Martens has continued to expand its reach by creating several styles that continuously embody the rebellious spirit that has come to define the footwear company itself.

That said, when it comes to styling Dr. Martens shoes, it’s all about the confidence and attitude you put into it. Below, take a look at six ways to style Dr. Martens for fall.

Wear Them With a Mini Dress

A pair of Dr. Martens boots can easily add a little edge to ultra-feminine pieces like a floral mini dress. A slip-on style such as the Dr. Martens 2976 YS Chelsea Boot gives a contemporary touch to the classic leather shoe. Simply layer a cardigan or blazer over it for a colder weather look.

floral mini dress, dresses to go with dr. martens, fall dress
CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
Buy: Elodie Printed Mesh Mini Dress $59
dr. martens chelsea boot, white dr. martens, white combat boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Dr. $150
Style Them With Sweats for the Ultimate Cool Girl Look

For more of an off-duty ensemble, consider swapping your sneakers out for a pair of Dr. Martens 8053 Boots when wearing leggings or sweat pants. The daring combo can be pulled off with a classic button-down shirt and a pair of polished sweats, like the On the Fly Jogger 28″ Luxtreme from Lululemon. Consider this combo a fall update to your usual stay-at-home outfit.

everlane blouse, air square blouse, button down shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane
Buy: Everlane Square Air Shirt $45
Buy it
lululemon sweats, lululemon pants, red sweatpants
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon
Buy: Lululemon On the Fly Jogger 28 $118
Buy it
lowrise dr. martens, dr. marten boots, black leather oxfords
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Pair Them With Plaid

A signifier of punk and grunge, plaid and Dr. Martens go hand in hand. One of fall’s favorite and timeless patterns, plaid perfectly pairs with the classic 1460 Boot. Throw together a basic shirt like a black tank with a plaid mini skirt for a fool-proof early fall combo.

madewell tank, black tank, how to style dr. martens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell
Buy: Westville Tank Top $35 $29.50
Buy it
plaid skirt, mini skirt, what to wear with dr. martens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: WDIRARA Plaid Mini Skirt $13-$23
dr. marten boots, 1460 boots, combat boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens
Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Boot $150
Use Them to Dress Down a Blazer & Jeans

When it comes to Dr. Martens, don’t be afraid to play with juxtaposing styles. Throwing together a blazer and ripped jeans with a pair of brogue oxford Dr. Martens can turn a professional look into an edgy but polished one.

j. crew blazer, light blue blazer, outfits to style with dr. martens
CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew
Buy: J. Crew Sophie Open Front Sweater Blazer $100-$135
Buy it
the gap jeans, ripped jeans, how to style dr. martens
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Gap
Buy: The Gap High Rise Destructed Cheeky Straight Jeans $90 $40
Buy it
dr. martens, borgue oxford dr. martens, dr. martens shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Dr. Martens 3989 Wingtip Brogue $140
Sport Them With a Jumpsuit

The utilitarian jumpsuit and 1460 Boot go hand-in-hand for a classic edgy combo that’s effortlessly off-duty. Shoppers can have fun with patterns and color choices when styling this combo, too. An acid wash jean jumpsuit and iridescent croc-embossed Dr. Martens is one combo worth a try.

denim jumpsuit, free people jumpsuit, how to style dr. martens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People
Buy: Free People Marci Coverall $128
Buy it
dr. martens, iridescent dr. marten boots, 1460 boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Journeys
Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Boot $150 $80
Show Them Off With Cuffed Jeans

Show off your Dr. Martens by opting for a cuffed jean. The relaxed style goes great with a number of basics. This foolproof fall uniform works great with a number of the brand’s styles, including Faora Mid Top Leather Boot which is now on sale at nordstromrack.com.

olive tank top, banana republic tank, how to style dr. martens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic
Buy: Banana Republic Fitted Ribbed Tank $29.50 $12-$26
Buy it
cuffed jeans, nordstrom jeans, ripped jeans
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: 1822 Cuffed Jeggings $45
Buy it
dr. martens, Faora Mid Top Leather Boot, black leather boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack
Buy: Dr. Martens Faora Mid Top Leather Boot $105 $90
