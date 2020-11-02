Gap’s Slippers, Cozy Sweaters & More Are Up to 50% off During Its Flash Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gap is the latest retailer to give shoppers discounts ahead of the holiday.

For a limited time, you can find items for less sitewide, including seasonal favorites such as puffer jackets, slippers and sweaters. The sale applies across all categories, so you can buy something for the whole family. You can use the code FLASH to get 40% off and QUICK for an extra 10% at check out.

Below, take a look at some of the best items for women you can score for less on Gap.com during its sitewide flash sale.

Gap Sherpa Jacket

Keep cozy this winter with this trendy sherpa jacket, available in light blue and copper brown. The fuzzy $98 style is now almost 50% off during Gap’s ongoing sale.

Gap Basic Leggings

You can also snag a pair of $16 leggings during Gap’s current flash sale. The classic black look will match with any style sweater or top in your closet.

Gap Cozy Clog

Swap out your sandals for a pair of faux shearling-lined slip-ons this season. Available in three neutral colorways, Gap’s Cozy clogs are the perfect off-duty shoe you can wear while at home or for a quick errand.

GapFit Medium Impact Crossback Sports Bra

You can also stock up on workout sets during Gap’s sitewide sale. This $40 leopard sports bra is now $22 for a limited time.

GapFit High Rise Full Length Drawcord Leggings

While you’re at it, add these matching leopard print leggings to your cart. The high rise style offers the perfect coverage that contours to your body, giving you a complementary shape while you work up a sweat.

Gap Sherpa Slippers

Now is the time to stock up on slippers ahead of the season. Gap’s sherpa slippers are now just $14 when you use both codes online. The fuzzy slippers come in three colorways including teddy brown, light pink and black.

Gap Upcycled Midweight Puffer Coat

This puffer coat is now under $100 during Gap’s flash sale. The insulated coat features a 100% recycled fill, shell and lining made from discarded plastic bottles.

Gap Striped Shopper Bag

Totes are also marked down on Gap.com for a limited time. Available in yellow or navy stripes, this cheeky tote will wear well season to season.

Gap Feather T-Shirt

Get basics for less, like the Gap Feather t-shirt, which is now $14 online. The soft jersey cotton top comes in eight colors, allowing you to stock up on a few for less.

Gap Sky High Straight Leg Jeans

You’ll also find a few jeans discounted, including the Sky High straight leg jeans. Originally $80 the vintage-style pair with a touch of stretch stretch is nearly half off when you use Gap’s promo codes.

Gap Lace Up Sneakers These classic lace-up sneakers from Gap are also on sale. Available in both white and navy, you can get a pair for almost half off online. But act fast, both sizes of both colorways are selling out quickly.