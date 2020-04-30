Where You Can Still Buy Face Masks Right Now: J.Crew, Disney + More Designs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on April 3 that everyone wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain — no matter if you are sick or healthy. The CDC explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms.

Now, face masks have become a hard-to-find commodity as people across the country search for proper ways to cover their nose and mouth for a trip to the grocery store or doctors’ office.

Luckily, we found a few stores that are still offering face masks at affordable prices. Shop their styles ahead, from traditional surgical-style masks to fun Disney-printed options.

Best Bulk Package: LeadPro Face Masks

LeadPro provides a package of 50 disposable face masks with a protective three-layer construction for ultimate filtering. These non-surgical masks make for easy coverage and are best for one-time use.

Cute Design: Sanctuary Fashion PPE Masks

For the fashion fans, Sanctuary created a pack of five stylish cotton face masks that are just as protective as they are chic. With camo, animal print and colorful designs, there is a mask to match any look. Additionally, with every purchase of a mask, the brand will provide masks to organizations in need.

Cloth Face Mask: Alice + Olivia Staceface Mask

Alice + Olivia’s protective face mask features with the brand’s Staceface print for a fun and chic take on a face covering. The jersey material makes it washable, while its double-layered construction allows you to remove the stitching and add a filter if you desire. For each mask sold, the company will also donate one to the medical community.

Bandana Face Mask: Ezzea Bandanas

Coming in a pack of six, Ezzea’s colorful bandanas are can be worn as a face covering or scarf. With over 16 ways to style them, these bandanas are thin enough to be breathable while still giving you durable protection. According to the brand, they also block up to 95% of harmful UV rays during your outdoor walks and excursions.

Solid Design: Vida Protective Mask

Vida provides a rainbow selection of solid face masks for just $10. They are 100% cotton and can be safely machine washed and dried; they also come equipped with filters for next-level safety. Additionally, 10% of profits from sales of the masks will be donated to support local relief efforts.

Soft Fabric: DewArmor Neoprene Mask

DewArmor blends together cotton and neoprene for the ultimate comfort when covering your face. The cotton allows for breathability while neoprene adds water-resistance and flexibility so you can fold it up and keep it in your pocket between uses.

Washable: Lanier Wellness Face Masks

Coming in a pack of two, Lanier Wellness’ face masks are both reusable and washable. The breathable cotton lining wicks away moisture even as temperatures start rising. The two elastic straps fit comfortably around the ears without any pesky ties or adjusters.

Disney Face Masks: ShopDisney Cloth Masks

Available for pre-order now, Disney recently announced they too will be creating and selling face masks. With packs of four inspired by “Star Wars,” Mickie and Minnie Mouse, Marvel films and the Disney princess, there are options for the whole family in sizes small, medium and large.

Classic Pattern: J.Crew Face Masks

J.Crew’s face masks come in a pack of three and are done in either blue and white stripes or a solid blue color. Each mask is double-layered and has elastic ear loops. Together, J.Crew and Madewell have also made a donation to supply 75,000 masks to Montefiore Health System hospitals in New York.

Kids Sizes: Walmart Mouth Masks

Both boys and girls can rock these small face masks, finished with sponge material for breathable comfort.. Flat ear tape makes sure these don’t irritate little ears. They come in a pack of three.

Face Mask Pattern: Stitch Buzz Template

For those who prefer to take the sustainable route and use leftover fabric to sew at home, face masks patterns like this template from Stitch Buzz are a great option. The template includes full-color directions with graphics that include an optional pocket for a filter.

