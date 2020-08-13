20 Brands With Face Masks That Give Back

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Face masks have become an essential part of life, recommended by the CDC to be worn in public to protect yourself and others against the spread of coronavirus. If you don’t plan to sew or fashion ones out of household items, you can stay safe while making a difference in society by purchasing masks from brands that support charitable causes.

As the pandemic continues, a range of fashion brands are raising funds for and donating masks to healthcare workers. Some are making masks in which a portion of the proceeds go towards COVID-19 relief efforts or providing resources for the homeless.

Other labels’ mask sales help support organizations like the NAACP LDF, aimed at fighting against racial injustice.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite masks from brands that are doing their part to help those in need. Bonus: They’re all super stylish, so you’re bound to find one that fits your sartorial preferences.

Alice & Olivia

For every mask purchased, $1 will be donated to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice & Olivia

American Eagle

American Eagle is donating 20% of the proceeds from this mask — as well as a handful of reusable masks on its site — to the NAACP LDF to fight against racial injustice. As an added bonus, this mask has an antimicrobial lining for hygienic purposes.

American Eagle face mask CREDIT: Courtesy of American Eagle

Athleta

Athleta is donating 100,000 non-medical masks to a major healthcare organization in support of frontline workers.

Athleta Masks CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Banana Republic

Banana Republic is donating $10 from every mask sold to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund. They’re offered in packs of three and also come in kids sizes.

Banana Republic face mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Disney

Disney raised and will donate $1 million in profits from the sale of its face masks to MedShare.

Disney “Star Wars” face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Everlane

Everlane is donating 10% of sales from its 100% Human face masks to the ACLU. To date, the brand has donated over $600,000 to the organization through the sale of these masks since they first launched in 2017. The double-layer knit cotton masks come as a pack of five.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

Express

For every face mask or cover sold on its site, Express will donate $10 to Feeding America — up to $250,000 — through Aug. 29.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Express

Forever21

With select styles, Forever 21 will donate one mask to Family Promise for every mask purchased.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21

John Elliot

Continuing its partnership with UCLA Health, John Elliot will be donating 10% of proceeds from all sales on its site to UCLA’s Frontline Future Fund. The brand’s goal is to raise enough money to fund 25 additional scholarships for students entering the UCLA Medical School.

A set of three face masks designed by John Elliott. CREDIT: Courtesy of John Elliott

Kenneth Cole

A portion of proceeds from Kenneth Cole’s cotton masks will be donated to The Mental Health Coalition, an organization founded by the label in 2019 to remove stigmas around mental health. These masks also have an antibacterial filter and are sold in sets of three.

Kenneth Cole face mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Koral

Koral will be donating a portion of proceeds from its face masks to No Kid Hungry. The activewear brand’s collection of masks includes antimicrobial styles with breathable, UV protection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Koral

Hanes

Sales from Hanes’ face masks don’t go directly to charity, however the label will be donating one million masks to the homeless nationwide.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hanes

Old Navy

In addition to selling a range of cloth masks for kids and adults on its site, Old Navy will donate 50,000 masks to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanctuary

Nordstrom

For every pack of masks sold, Nordstrom will donate a mask to kids and families in need in local communities.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Onzie

Onzie is donating a portion of proceeds from sales of its masks to healthcare workers across America through the Center For Disaster Philanthropy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Onzie

Rothy’s

The sales from Rothy’s masks don’t directly support charity, however the brand has raised over $45,000 to Direct Relief and donated 100,000 non-medical masks in partnership with Mask Match through ongoing philanthropy initiatives.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Sanctuary

Sanctuary will donate one medical-grade mask to organizations in need for every Essential Lifestyle mask sold.

Sanctuary face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanctuary

Skims

Skims is donating 10,000 seamless face masks to four charities: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance. The masks on its site are currently sold out, but expected to restock.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Tanya Taylor

For every product sold on its site, Tanya Taylor will donate the funds for one mask to be created and donated to healthcare workers. Th designer’s face masks come as a pack three in a brightly colored pack.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tanya Taylor

Under Armour

While Under Armour’s face masks don’t have a charitable component, the brand has been working to create face masks, face shields and specially equipped fanny packs for the Maryland Medical System and Lifebridge in Baltimore.