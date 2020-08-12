The DVF Sample Sale Takes Up To 80% Off On Designer Shoes, Apparel & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shoppers can snag some amazing items during the Diane von Furstenberg sample sale that’s happening now.

The designer sale includes markdowns at up to 80% off on shoes, iconic wrap dresses and swimsuits that usually retail for hundreds of dollars.

Although DVF has been forced to close 18 of its 19 brick-and-mortar stores in the states as well as laid off over 75% of staff due to coronavirus and declining sales over the years, von Furstenberg reassured her fans over Instagram that the brand will continue to live on.

The designer rose to fame in 1972 when she launched her signature wrap dress. Von Furstenberg, 73, quickly became a household name and continued to be relevant as the decades rolled by.

Celebrities throughout the years have fallen in love with DVF’s signature creations that often incorporated bold patterns and designs with feminine silhouettes. Such stars who have worn Diane von Furstenberg include Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker and the Olsen Twins.

Von Furstenberg hopes to one day pass on her namesake label to her grandaughter, Talita von Furstenberg. Talita, 21, has already launched two collections under her grandmother’s company under the moniker TVF.

During the brand’s current sample sale, shoppers can find discounts on seasonal items for both DVF and TVF. Below, take a look at some of the best items available during the DVF sample sale on dvf.com.

DVF Zoie Crepe-Blend Cropped Tie-Front Top

The Zoie Crepe-Blend Cropped Tie-Front Top from DVF creates a cropped silhouette that’s feminine and fun. Made from a blend of viscose-crepe fabric this top originally retailed for $200 but now is on sale for half the price in two colorways. Shoppers can also snag the designer’s matching skirt during the sample sale for $60 on dvf.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DVF

DVF Isabella One-Piece Swim Suit

Savvy shoppers know that one of the best times to buy a swimsuit is towards the end of summer. During DVF’s sample sale, swimsuits, including this geo tiger print one-piece are more than half off. This sophisticatedly chic one piece features a hidden underwire for medium support as well as adjustable straps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DVF

DVF Koko Suede Slingback Flats

There’s nothing like a sleek slingback. Originally retailed for $228, the Koko Suede Slingback from DVF is now $46 during the brand’s sample sale. The suede slip-on can elevate any casual outfit thanks to its sleek design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DVF

DVF Emilia Ruffle Crepe Mini Wrap Dress

The Emilia dress features DVF’s signature wrap silhouette with an updated twist. The ruffles and cinched sleeves add a little oomph oh-so-classic dress. The Emilia Ruffle Crepe Mini Wrap Dress is now retailed for less on dvf.com and comes in a few different patterns.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DVF

DVF Marion Triangle Bikini Top

Another great swim option during the DVF sample sale is the Marion Triangle Bikini Top. The now $26 top is available in two designs including this festive swimmers colorway below. The adjustable top features a trendy squared ring and a back tie band for a comfortable and contemporary fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DVF

DVF Ashlynn Tie Bikini Bottom

Shoppers looking to complete their DVF swimsuit set can buy these matching bikini bottoms for $30. The nylon-spandex blend bottom has fun ties and guarantees full coverage in the back.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DVF

DVF Nadie Suede Ankle Boots

Shoppers can get ready for fall with the Nadie Suede Ankle Boot. Originally $350, these animal print booties are now $70 during the DVF sample sale. The easy-to-slip-on boot is designed to be your go-to ankle boot for the season, according to the designer brand.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DVF

DVF Zilla Leather Belt

A few accessories are also available during the current sale happening on dvf.com, including the Zila Leather Belt. The luxury belt is now majorly marked down from $128. The ring-buckle belt has a wide silhouette that will flatter any waistline and comes in a few fashionable colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DVF

DVF Moira Stretch-Georgette Midi Wrap Dress

This stretchy dress is comfortable and chic. The signature DVF dress can be worn on its own or layered with a turtleneck. Originally close to $500, the Moira Stretch-Georgette Midi Wrap Dress is now over 70% off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DVF

DVF Jella Silk Scarf

Fans of Oliva Palermo’s silk scarf face mask trend can snag their own luxury scarf (but for way less) during the DVF sample sale. The DVF Jella Silk Scarf is available in a few colorfully chic designs, including this floral option below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DVF

DVF Ballie 90 Suede & Leather Slingback Sandals

Make a statement with the Ballie 90 sandal. An update to DVF’s Ballie slides, the open-toed suede and leather slingback will elevate any pair of jeans with ease. The padded footbed also adds a bit of comfort in case shoppers want to take these shoes out for a socially-distanced night on the town.