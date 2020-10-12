Dr. Martens Marks Down Boots & Shoes Up to 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Martens is putting select styles of its leather boots, sandals and oxfords on clearance this week.

From now until Sunday, Oct. 18, the British shoemaker will be offering boots, oxfords and sandals for up to 50% off. Now is the time to stock up on lug sole shoes that will get you through the fall and winter. Several statement shoes are also available to shop, including a few styles from Dr. Martens’ The Who collection and a pair of metallic oxfords. Styles for both men and women are available for less, but you should act fast as sizes are selling out quickly.

Below, take a look at some of the shoes now on clearance for half off during the brand’s week-long sale on Drmartens.com.

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Melton Wool Boot

Get ready for fall with the Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Melton Wool Boot. This English-made boot is constructed with Abraham Moon & Soon fabrics as well as full-grain leather from Pittards, making this shoe authentically British. The fusion of two heritage brands in combination with Dr. Martens classic 1460 silhouette makes this boot savvy and stylish.

Dr. Martens 1461 Metallic Leather Oxford Shoes

The 1461 Metallic Leather Oxford from Dr. Martens surely makes a statement. Now at 50% off, you can get these shoes for a steal in both silver and gold colorways. The shoe can be worn to elevate any outfit, whether for both casual and formal occasions.

Dr. Martens The Who 1460 Boots

Now 40% off fans of The Who can snag a pair of 1460 boots from Dr. Martens. The classic style pays tribute to the time when guitarist Pete Townshend performed on stage in a pair in 1967. The ultimate rocker boot is adorned with The Who’s classic logo and colors throughout.

Dr. Martens 2976 Pop Wildhorse Chelsea Boots

Dr. Martens has redesigned its Original 2976 boot complete with stretchy side panels that feature an amped-up color contrast. Now half off of its original price, these boots are available for both men and women to buy.

Dr. Martens The Who Adrian Loafer

Fans of The Who can also find a loafer on clearance during Dr. Martens’ current sale. The Who Adrian Loafer is a one-off edition of the brand’s classic tassel loafer, complete with the band’s signature Union Jack logo across the upper.

Dr. Martens Clarissa II Metallic Platform Sandals

Although summer has passed, you can now invest in a few Dr. Martens sandals for less like the Clarissa II Metallic Platform Sandals. Now available for 40% off of its original price, these pink sandals can also be styled with a pair of black or white ankle socks for a trendy fall look.

Dr. Martens Bradfield Rugged Leather Strap Sandals

If you’re looking for a slip-on pair, consider the Bradfield Rugged Leather Strap Sandals from Dr. Martens. The rugged lug soled shoe is the perfect fall sandal to slip on while wearing cozy socks.

Dr. Martens 8062 Leather Fisherman Sandals

Available in black or brown, these “ugly sandals” are a cult classic form the ’90s. The chunky sandal is available for both men and women for $78 on Drmartens.com.

Dr. Martens Voss Leather Studded Sandals

Studs are one of the fall’s biggest footwear and fashion trends. The Voss Leather Studded Sandals are a foolproof way to rock the socks and sandals combo well onto the next few seasons ahead thanks to its sturdy rubber sole and thick leather straps with embellished hardware across the upper.