From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Frozen,’ the Best Disney Face Masks for Adults to Buy Now

Disney fans rejoice. As the need to wear face masks in public continues, the Mouse House has debuted a range of the coverings for purchase with themes from “Star Wars” to Marvel. Plus, it’s for a good cause.

Sizes range from small and medium for kids to large for adults, which all are available in 4-packs for $20 on Shopdisney.com.

Popular adult items have included the Mickey and Minnie Mouse face masks featuring Minnie’s face with polka dots and allover Mickey icons, as well as masks detailed with mouth silhouettes from famous characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Stitch and Marie from “The Aristocats.”

There are also masks featuring Disney princesses such as Elsa from “Frozen,” the Little Mermaid, Mulan, Moana, Cinderella and more.

“Star Wars”-themed designs include the Child, R2-D2, and orginal “Star Wars” characters, while Marvel-themed masks display the allover Marvel logo, “Black Panther” symbols and the Hulk.

Proceeds from the sales of its cloth face masks are being donated to MedShare to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those in need. In addition, Disney is donating 1 million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S., which will be distributed by MedShare. And due to overwhelming demand, the company has already reached its goal of raising $1 million in profits.

If you’re looking for more Disney-inspired face masks, head to Etsy where there are additional adult options. Keep scrolling for the best sets available now and for pre-order.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

To Buy: Disney Princess and Frozen Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

To Buy: Marvel Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

To Buy: Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney "Star Wars" face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

To Buy: Star Wars Face Masks 4-Pack Set, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

To Buy: Disney Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set, $20.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.