Coach’s Latest Sale Offers Shoes, Bags & More Coveted Styles Up to 60% Off

Coach is giving its customers up to 60% off on a number of seasonal items to stock up on for the fall.

The luxury leather goods brand has marked down a range of purses, shoes, accessories and clothing for a limited time. Items include shearling boots, a leather crossbody bag and this retro Barbara Streisand tee.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite items featured in the sale, available now at Coach.com.

Coach Evelyn Boot

Looking for a new fall shoe? Consider the Evelyn Boot. The pointed toe thigh-high boot is now available for half off its original price and will pair well with a number of items you already own.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach Hutton Clutch in Colorblock

Make a statement with Coach’s Hutton Clutch. The colorblock leather bag is now 40% off during Coach’s current sale and features a detachable metal chain that can transform the bag into a crossbody style.

Coach X Richard Bernstein T-Shirt With Barbra Streisand

Coach revived the works of Richard Bernstein, who illustrated the covers of Andy Warhol’s “Interview Magazine,” to make a series of comfortable cotton tees. Now on sale, you can purchase this style featuring Barbra Streisand for 60% off.

Coach Janelle Boot

Stay warm and stylish with the Janelle Boot. The shearling thigh-high is now available in both tan and black for half off.

Coach CitySole Court Sneaker

Coach unveiled its CitySole sneaker series earlier this year, and now, you can grab the sneaker for half its original price. Approved by stars such as Coach ambassador, Jennifer Lopez, the designer sneaker is the perfect update to your off-duty look without breaking the bank.

Coach Central Tote

Coach’s “essential carry-all” tote is now 40% off. Available in brown and black, this tote offers plenty of storage, including space for a 13-inch laptop. You can even add a monogram to your bag for free.

Coach Thin Metal Pilot Sunglasses

Adding a pair of tinted sunglasses to your wardrobe can instantly up your style. This sleek aviator pair from Coach is just one of the several options of eyewear now majorly discounted.

Coach Serena Sandal

This block heel sandal will elevate your current wardrobe with ease thanks to its simple but sophisticated silhouette. Now available for 30% off, you can snag these in two neutral colorways online.

Coach Belt Bag in Signature Canvas

You can also add a Coach Belt Bag to your cart for less. Now available for $105, the signature canvas bag is made with refined calf leather and available in three colorways.

Coach Wire Frame Hexagonal Sunglasses

Another pair of statement sunnies, these oversized frames are selling fast. Make to nab your pair ASAP as there are only a few left in stock.