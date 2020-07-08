Brooks Brothers’ Massive Summer Sale Includes Up to 70% Off Footwear & More

If you’re looking to refresh your closet with classic pieces, heritage brand Brooks Brothers is offering unbeatable discounts on its iconic apparel, footwear and accessories.

The label’s summer sale includes 40% to 50% off select styles, 70% off all clearance items as well as an additional 40% off select styles from its Red Fleece line for a limited time.

From staple leather flats to the ultimate white tee, shop our favorite styles for women from the sale below. And make sure to head to Brooksbrothers.com to see all the reduced items before they’re gone.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Leather Espadrille Flats

This sleek style combines the appeal of both a leather ballet flat and an espadrille summer shoe for the perfect warm-weather pick. Embossed with the brand’s emblem on the round toe, this rope-wrapped style is discounted down for more than $150 off.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Paisley-Print Cami

This silky smooth camisole top can be both dressed up or dressed down for any occasion; cover it with a light jacket for fall or match it to cut-off denim shorts for a casual look. Plus, a flowing hem sits comfortably on the waistline.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Grosgrain-Trimmed Slingback Pumps

Set atop an easy-to-wear 2.5-inch kitten heel, these slingbacks give any ensemble a subtle lift. Constructed with Italian calfskin leather, the pointed-toe and bow-accent design comes equipped with an elasticized insert in the heel for additional comfort.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Double-Weave Shift Dress

For almost $200 of savings, your work-ready style will get an upgrade thanks to this dress. Its classic colorway and A-line silhouette flatter the form with a knee-brushing hem and concealed easy zip-back design.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Braided Leather Slide

From the Brooks Brothers Women’s Collection by creative director Zac Posen, these classic slides braid together soft Italian leather. The rounded toe and flat sole this one a great pick for travel or simply running errands.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Plaid Wool-Linen Pants

With a wool and linen blend, these high-waisted work pants can be versatile for both warm and cold weather seasons. The dainty plaid print offers an ingenious hint of a pattern on the nude-colored fabric.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Ankle-Strap Sandals

The bright blue colorway of these dual-strap sandals offers a standout finish. The style is accented with a signature B metallic buckle that’s adjustable, full leather lining and 2-inch block heel for stability.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Floral-Print Pleated Skirt

This skirt is as breezy as they come, constructed with endless pleats of a flowing floral crepe fabric. Falling just over the knee, the accordion-style bottom includes a secret side-zip closure for easy on-off wear.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Strappy Heeled Sandal

Perfect for date nights or summer weddings, this polished sandal is done in genuine patent leather with signature gold hardware and a 4-inch stacked heel for leg-lengthening effects.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Eyelet-Back T-Shirt

While it may look like a basic tee from the front, this top features stylish eyelets across the back for breathable comfort. Formed with a soft cotton-jersey blend, you’ll find yourself layering this tee into every outfit.

Brooks Brothers Sale: Rose-Print Sneakers

Blending two essential summer prints, the upper of these low-top sneakers are adorned with roses and blue pin stripes. A contrast white sole and signature logo on the heel round out this easygoing sneaker.

