11 Face Masks That Help Support Breast Cancer Awareness

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month happening in October, shoppers can find a range of pink face masks to show their support now and year-round.

Cloth face masks with pink ribbons and inspiring messages can currently be found on online marketplaces such as Etsy and Amazon. As the month gets closer, we also expect some more collaborations with brands and breast cancer awareness foundations to pop up as well.

Below, take a look at some stylish face masks that support breast cancer awareness.

MasksRusCo Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Ribbon Mask

A bestseller on Etsy, shoppers can get these rhinestone face masks that feature a pocket for a filter. Customers who purchase this mask also have the option of buying with or without a round of bonus filters. The Etsy seller has bundle options for handmade, soft cotton cloth face masks, too.

NSZ Pink Ribbon Sketch Face Mask

Made from 100% polyester fabric, one of the most effective fabrics for filtering out particles, this face mask is another option for shoppers to consider. The reusable mask comes in a few style options so shoppers can find the best design that suits them with ease.

Svodar Pink Tye-Dye Ribbon Face Mask

This polyester face mask featuring a trendy tie-dye design is another option for shoppers to consider. The one-size-fits-all face mask features adjustable ear straps for a comfortable fit.

SpeakingTeez I Am a Survivor Face Mask

This breast cancer survivor face mask from Etsy is 15% off online. The handmade fabric face mask comes in one size and features stretchy cloth ear loops.

Tstars Camo Ribbon Face Mask

Made out of ribbed cotton, this soft face mask comes in a few different styles for shoppers to choose from on Amazon.com. Plus, shipping for this breast cancer awareness mask is free.

MaskedAndStyled Small Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness Face Mask

Another bestselling item on Etsy, this breast cancer awareness face mask features a small pink ribbon on the side. Shoppers can choose from several colors when it comes to customizing this handmade, cotton face mask. Customers should note that the three-layered mask is one-size-fits-all.

CoverYourFaceDesigns Pink Ribbon Face Mask

This cotton-polyester face mask from Etsy is handmade. For $10, shoppers can get this one-sized face mask that has a total of five stars online.

Molatoire Pink Ribbon Face Mask

Another option to consider is this Pink Ribbon Face Mask available on Amazon. With a few designs to mull over, shoppers can snag this mask for $9.

RiverRemingtonDesign Wonder Woman Breast Cancer Awareness Face Mask

Shoppers looking for a more customized fit should consider this Wonder Woman-themed face mask on Etsy. The handmade cotton face mask is available in small, medium and large.

XS0SA0 Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Ribbon Face Mask

This breast cancer ribbon face mask features a pocket for a filter, as well as adjustable elastic ear loops. The ribbon adorned mask comes with two bonus filters as well.

PNdeid Breast Cancer Survivor Face Mask

Another face mask for those looking to show off their pride as a cancer survivor is this polyester face mask from Amazon. The two-layer fabric face mask is available for $6 online now.