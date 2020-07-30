Re-route my subscription: Click here

4 Easy Ways to Boost Your Mood With Your Wardrobe

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
how to boost mood with wardrobe
CREDIT: Adobe

In a time when social interactions are limited, unemployment rates are high and simply stepping outside could put your health at major risk, it can be difficult to keep your spirits up. If you’re currently dealing with severe anxiety, it’s important to connect with a mental health professional. On a daily basis, however, there are some basic habits you can adopt to help stay positive — including in the way you dress.

It’s long been said that what you wear impacts your mood. In fact, have you ever struggled to find the right outfit in the morning and end up wearing what you deem a “sub-par” look, only to find that the rest of your day seems to follow suit? Clothes can have a powerful effect on the way we present ourselves and see the world around us. While going into an office or attending a cocktail party may (for now) be activities of the past, consider keeping your normal dressing routines in the mix. From sporting pops of color to adding drama to your ensemble, ahead, discover four ways your closet can give you a necessary pick-me-up.

Skip the Sweats

It’s important to stay comfy while working from home, but if you’ve started to feel unmotivated lately on the job, your apparel choices could be to blame. Research has shown that wearing professional clothing can make you more focused, confident and even improve your abstract thinking. That’s because the brain links certain types of apparel to different scenarios, and functions in ways that coincide with those associations. Conversely, “weekend clothes” can trigger the response of being in relaxation mode; it’s even been found that many women wear baggy sweatshirts and pants when they feel depressed.

Watch on FN

So, instead of reaching for that oversized tee, put on a polished dress or structured blouse to make the most out of your nine-to-five. We think a voluminous puff sleeve top inspired by spring ’20 runway trends is a great pick. Just remember to complete the look head-to-toe for the full effect, even if your coworkers otherwise wouldn’t be able to tell you’re pant-less.

reformation-floral-dress
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation
Buy: Reformation Andre Dress $218
Buy it
asos-puff-sleevetop
CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos
Buy: Asos Design Wrap Top $48 $33
Buy it
mango-belted-jumpsuit
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango
Buy: Mango Belt Long Jumpsuit $80
Buy it

Wear Bright Colors

Studies show that our reactions to colors are often subjective (namely a result of culture and individual experiences), however some evidence suggests we have collective responses to certain hues. For example, warm colors like red can evoke emotions ranging from comfort to anger, while hues on the cooler end of the color wheel, like blue, can call to mind a sense of tranquility. In fact, there’s an entire practice of alternative therapy based off this line of thinking. Called chromotherapy, it uses colored lights as a way to help improve a person’s emotional and physical health.

To test the mood-boosting effects of color for yourself — without visiting a specialist — wear summery hues like pink, yellow and green. For an especially on-trend look, choose neon versions of each. You can also sport some tie-dye, whether in a pre-made piece or one you DIY. Another go-to shade? Orange. As reported by Vogue in conversation with a color therapy expert, the cheery hue is believed to help people deal with change — an especially helpful benefit given the world’s current situation.

j-crew-neon-pink-skirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew
Buy: J.Crew Pleated Midi Skirt $110
Buy it
urban-outfitters-tie-dye-dress
CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
Buy: UO Rooftop Slit Midi Dress $78
Buy it
j-slides-neon-green-slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: J/Slides Leighton $125 $90
Buy it

Play With Prints

Yearning for the vacations that got away this summer? Try a tropical-inspired print that prompts daydreams of exotic, sandy shores. For outdoor picnics closer to home, opt for a festive gingham pattern.

forever-21-palm-top
CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21
Buy: Smocked Tropical Print Top $15 $9
Buy it
farm-rio-palm-dress
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Buy: Farm Rio Mixed Palm Wrap Dress $180
Buy it
soludos-gingham-espadrilles
CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell
Buy: Soludos Lauren Espadrille Sandals $85
Buy it

Add on Accessories

As with any outfit during more “normal times,” accessories can instantly make you feel more put together. Try bold statement earrings or a pearl-embellished headband to lift you spirits and earn you compliments during your next Zoom meeting.

baublebar-gold-hoops
CREDIT: Courtesy of BaubleBar
Buy: Bauble Bar Pitti Pisa Hoop Earrings $42
Buy it
amazon-pearl-headband
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: LYDZTION Faux Pearl Velvet Headband $7
buy it
ted-baker-hair-scarf
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ted Baker
Buy: Ted Baker Kaseey Rhubarb Hair Scrunchie $19
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something our through retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad