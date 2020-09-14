11 Bestselling Women’s Pieces from Lululemon Even Celebrities Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lululemon Athletica is one of the most recognizable names in the athleisure game thanks to its comfortable tops, leggings and other items that help customers move with ease.

The brand has racked up a cult following over the years, including celebrities such as Lucy Hale, Ashley Graham and Rita Ora who love to wear the leggings out and about. Lululemon’s spandex shorts and leggings are not only great for working up a sweat but have also become a fashion staple within the past decade. The high-waisted pants are not only comfortable but flatter any silhouette thanks to the yoga brand’s signature form-fitting fabric.

Lucy Hale in the Wunder Under High-Rise Tight from Lululemon. CREDIT: MEGA

Lululemon continues to restock its classics and frequently updates items in numerous colorways so shoppers can revive their workout look with ease. Below, take a look at some of the bestselling gear for women currently available on lululemon.com, from leggings to tops and sport bras. We even included a great yoga mat to complement your workout classes.

Best Sweater: Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew

This soft, oversized sweater was designed for post-workout wear, but can also double as a loungewear staple. The cotton terry crew comes in an array of colorways, letting shoppers choose the best hue to match their personal style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Best Biker Shorts: Lululemon Fast and Free Short

Lululemon’s Fast and Free short is a celeb-favorite, having been worn by stars like Ashley Graham. The biker short is made from Lululemon’s weightless Nulux fabric. In addition to the short’s sweat-wicking, stretchy fabric these pants have a high-waisted band that holds everything comfortably in place.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Best Sports Bra: Lululemon Energy Bra

Lululemon’s Energy Bra is another bestselling item that shoppers can snag online. Fit best for a B to D cup, the low-friction support bra is made from the brand’s signature Luxtreme fabric that also is used in one of the brand’s most popular leggings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Best Leggings: Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight

The Wunder Under High-Rise Tight is made from the same Luxtreme fabric as the Energy Bra featured above. Featured in FN’s list of best high-waisted leggings, the pant also gets star approval. Lucy Hale is among those who continue to wear the popular legging out and about.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Best Leggings: Lululemon Align Pant

Another popular legging style is the brand’s Align Pant. The high-waisted, cropped look is made from the brand’s buttery soft Nulu fabric that’s sweat-wicking and weightless. Even Rita Ora is a fan.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Best Tee: Lululemon Cates Tee

This super-soft Pima cotton tee is now on sale for $34. The relaxed fit and cropped length is great for both working up a sweat or simply lounging about.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Best Joggers: Lululemon On the Fly Jogger

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Best Tank Top: Lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback 2.0

Designed for running and training, this tank is soft and breathable. Made from recycled polyester, it’s an update from the brand’s original Swiftly collection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Best Tennis Skirt: Lululemon Pace Revival Skirt

Tennis skirts have become a fashion-forward staple in recent months, so we can see why the Lululemon Pace Revival Skirt is a bestseller on the site. With almost every option sold out on lululemon.com, shoppers should note that this skirt is part of Lululemon’s Tall collection, so it may be a little lengthier than your typical tennis skirt.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Best Maxi Dress: Lululemon All Yours Maxi Tank Dress

This post-workout dress can also double as a work from home frock. The sleeveless T-shirt dress is made from a soft blend of Pima cotton and Lyocell rayon fabric. The casual tank dress is made chic by the side slits located on each side.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Best Yoga Mat: Lululemon Reversible Mat

Elevate your workout routine with the Reversible Mat from Lululemon. Designed for yoga, this mat comes features an antimicrobial additive that helps prevent mildew from forming. Shoppers should note that this mat may contain latex as its made with natural rubber.