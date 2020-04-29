Best Sweatpants for Women

After a long day of work, is there anything better than getting changed into a cozy pair of sweatpants? Well, maybe a hot bath, but sweatpants are a close second. With the vast selection on the market though, shopping for the perfect pair can be overwhelming. A good place to start is to consider whether you need a breezier style or one built to keep you warm in the colder months. Then, decide whether you prefer a wide-leg, bootcut or ribbed cuffed style.To make your life a little easier, we rounded up some of out favorite sweatpants for women you can buy. Each pick we chose has an adjustable drawstring waist and handy pockets. Ahead, read up on what makes each pair unique and choose the style that’ll best suit your needs.
1. Puma Sweatpants
These straight-leg joggers are cinched at the bottom and feature a soft, breathable poly-cotton blend.
Pros: They come in four colors. Side hand pockets offer storage for small essentials like keys, cards and cash.
Cons: Some may find they could be softer.
2. Champion Joggers
Equipped with Champion branding and cuffed bottoms, this style is also rendered from a soft, comfortable blend of polyester and cotton.
Pros: Double Dry technology wicks away sweat to help keep you cool and dry. These also have front pockets and come in a wide variety of colorways to choose from.
Cons: They may pill somewhat.
3. Amazon Essentials Sweatpants
This cotton-poly blend pant has a relaxed straight leg with an open bottom and two hand pockets.
Pros: They're offered in eight colors.
Cons: Some may find them a tad long.
4. U.S. Polo Assn. Sweatpants
U.S. Polo Assn. and the brand's signature horse and rider logo is printed down the length of the left leg of these cotton-rich pants with elastic ankle cuffs.
Pros: These offer a wider range of sizes and come in over 10 colorways.
Cons: They may run small.
5. Gihuo Winter Sweatpants
If you're in need of an ultra-cozy pair of cold-weather sweats, you can't go wrong with this sherpa-lined style.
Pros: They contain 70% cotton and come in multiple colors. You can choose between an open bottom silhouette or cinched cuffs.
Cons: Some may find they run a bit short.
6. Latuza Joggers
Unlike the others on our list, these cuffed joggers are made of 95% cotton with just a touch of spandex for stretch.
Pros: These are available in six sizes and colors. Two deep pockets can fit your smartphone.
Cons: They may run large.
7. Adidas Sweatpants
These sporty sweatpants feature a slim-fit with a tapered leg, ribbed cuffs and Adidas' signature contrast 3-Stripes down the legs.
Pros: They're made of cotton and recycled polyester French terry for a soft feel.
Cons: They may run small.
