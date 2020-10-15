The Best Walking Shoes For Women That Are Comfortable & Stylish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you head out the door to embark on a walk, consider our roundup of the best walking shoes for women.

Several doctors and organizations such as the American Heart Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promote walking for exercise, and with the unexpected downtime of the pandemic, there’s no better time to invest in a pair of shoes for a stroll. Brands such as Nike, Adidas and New Balance all make pairs great for walking. Allbirds and Hoka One One have options, too.

For our roundup, we’ve taken into consideration comfort, design and style when it comes to sneakers and slip-ons. Below, take a look at the best walking shoes for women.

Ryka Women’s Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

Rated as one of Amazon’s top choices for shoppers, the Ryka Women’s Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe has a multilayer construction that’s designed for reliable comfort and support. The cushioned sneaker’s purple colorway and mid-tone chunky outsole also adds a trendy touch to this walking shoe.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

APL Techloom Pro

Comfortable and lightweight the Techloom Pro is APL’s signature running shoe with a cult following. Not only is the sneaker stylish, but the Propelium cushioning throughout the midsole and outsole makes it super comfortable too. New mom and “Glee” alumnus Lea Michele is among those who love to slip on a pair while on a walk with her husband and son.

CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

Skechers Performance Go Walk Joy

Another Amazon customer favorite is the Performance Go Walk Joy slip-on from Skechers. The mesh-lined shoe comes in several colors to choose from and requires no effort in lacing up. Plus, the 5 Gen cushioning outsole provides shock absorption and support while you stroll.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners

If you prioritize sustainability, consider investing in a pair of walking shoes from Allbirds. These shoes are both comfortable and responsibly made thanks to their renewable material construction such as ethically-sourced Merino wool uppers and castor oil insoles that feel like you’re walking on clouds.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit

Another sneaker that makes the list when it comes to the best walking shoes for women is the React Infinity Run Flyknit from Nike. The durable, lightweight Flyknit uppers and React foam midsole cushioning provides a stable feel without compromising your style. “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale is among those who love to wear the shoe out and about. She was spotted back in May wearing the sneakers with a pair of ankle weights while on a power walk in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Adidas Ultraboost

Although Adidas’ Ultraboost Running Shoes were designed with runners in mind, the cushioned rubber sole and mesh lining make it a great shoe to walk about in too. One of the most popular sneakers on the market, you can choose from several colorways made from the brand’s signature Primeknit textile. Stars such as Rita Ora, Lady Gaga and Carrie Underwood, love wearing the style while off-duty.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Saucony Women’s Echelon 7

An additional running shoe that provides cushion and support to walkers alike is the Saucony Women’s Echelon 7. The sneaker has a roomy toe box that provides ample room for feet to be comfortable. Plus, the ultra-plush footbed lets you step in comfort while out and about.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Hoka One One Bondi 7

Customers love Hoka One One sneakers because of its chunky, cushy outsole and trendy colorways. The Hoka One One Bondi 7 is great for running or walking thanks to its supportive EVA rubber outsole and mesh upper. Plus, you can choose from a few fun styles too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 19

Yet another sneaker that makes our best walking shoes for women’s list is the Adrenaline GTS 19 from Brooks. The shoe is great for both running or walking thanks to its cushioned rubber outsole and supportive mesh upper that’s equally stylish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Slowman Women’s Walking Shoes

If you’re looking for a bargain, consider these bestselling sneakers on Amazon. This slip-on shoe from Slowman features a trendy mesh upper that’s available in several fun colorways and an air-cushioned sole. The stylish walking shoe is $25 on Amazon.com.