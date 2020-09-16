Best Women’s Running Shorts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In the quest for the best running shorts for women, we’ve considered a few factors.

The best running shorts are smooth to the touch, lightweight, moisture-wicking and occasionally include a pocket for storing your cell phone and other valuable belongings while you hit the pavement.

Brands such as Nike, Adidas and Reebok all carry shorts specifically designed for running. Amazon and Target also have a few wallet-friendly options when it comes to the best running shorts for women. Additionally, our roundup of shorts should pair well with the best sports bras for running, too.

Another notable factor about women’s running shorts in 2020 is that several brands are offering styles made from recycled polyester, a material typically derived from cleaned, post-consumer plastics. The material requires less resources to make and helps reduce waste in landfills, while being just as soft and breathable as traditional performance fabrics.

Whether you prefer compression shorts, track shorts or 2-in-1 shorts, we’ve rounded up the best running shorts for women in the game. Discover them all ahead.

Nike Tempo Running Shorts

Nike’s classic Tempo Running Shorts get a modern update with a confetti-style print done in a variety of vibrant colorways. The shorts are made from recycled plastic and converted into a soft, polyester fabric that’s lightweight and breezy. Shoppers should also note that these shorts include a breathable liner and an internal drawstring waist cord.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Lululemon Tracker Short V

Another running short made from recycled polyester is the Lululemon Tracker Short V. The sweat-wicking style features a breathable liner on the inside and side pocket for storing small items.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

BALEAF High-Waist Workout Shorts

Spandex shorts can also be worn while you work up a sweat. These bestselling running shorts for women on Amazon not only are high-waisted but feature a side pocket for storage. BALEAF High-Waist Workout Shorts come in a variety of colorways, so shoppers can find the best short that matches their style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts

Among the most comfortable running shorts for women is the Under Armour Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts. Starting at $18, these lightweight shorts include side mesh details for extra breathability. Plus, they come in a variety of colors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

New Balance Impact Run 2-in-1 Shorts

The most comfortable running shorts for women also include the classic 2-in-1 silhouette from New Balance. Offering maximum coverage and protection, the hybrid style includes the brand’s DRY fast-drying technology to wick away moisture, storage pockets on the inner short and a woven fabric for a lightweight, slightly stretchy feel. The design comes in monochromatic red and black options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Athleta Printed Mesh Racer Run Shorts

Athleta’s Printed Mesh Racer Run Shorts come in a handful of trendy patterns such as camo and leopard print. The recycled polyester shorts, which are sweat-wicking and wrinkle-resistant, are shopper-approved. In fact, they’ve received over 1,223 five star reviews on athleta.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Oalka Shorts with Side Pockets

Oalka also makes a compression short with pockets that can be great for runs. The high-waisted style offers contoured four-way stretch and comes in a range of colorways, so anyone can match their workout wear with ease.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Adidas Marathon 20 Shorts

These classic running shorts from Adidas are lightweight and sweat-wicking. The retro-inspired shorts are available in three colorways and selling out fast on adidas.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Target All In Motion High-Rise Running Shorts

For $20, you can get the All In Motion High-Rise Running Shorts from Target. The moisture-wicking shorts are made from recycled polyester and come in blue and black. They also feature a soft high-rise soft waistband with a hidden zipper pocket at the back and reflective side paneling to help you stay more visible to traffic during night runs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Reebok Epic Lightweight Running Shorts

These four-way stretch fabric shorts come in several colorways, so you can easily incorporate them into your running or workout routine. The elastic waistband features an intern drawstring for a comfortable, yet stay-put fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Persit High Waisted Workout Pants

If you’re in the market for a bold short to work up a sweat in, consider this high-waisted pair from Persit. The sculpted shorts come in fun colorways such as leopard and navy snakeskin. Plus, they aren’t see-through when you bend over and have two no-show pockets on the side, too.