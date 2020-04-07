15 Comfy Pajama Sets for Women You’ll Never Want to Take Off

When getting ready for bed, comfort comes first. A good night’s rest can come down to a few factors, from finding the right mattress for your body type, your favorite type of sheets, of course, the coziest pajamas.

In fact, what you wear to bed can affect your sleep patterns — experts say wearing binding clothing can inhibit your internal production of melatonin, a hormone helps that regulates your sleep cycle. To prevent this, choose loose-fitting, breathable styles. Even better if you opt for a pajama set, which can be worn as a coordinating look or as separate pieces that can be mixed and matched for more options at bedtime.

Ahead, take a look at our favorite pajama sets for women, all offering comfortable designs with fun, unique patterns that you’ll never want to take off.

The Tee & Pajama Pants Set: Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas

This super soft set comes with a cute tee and loose-fitting pants to keep you resting peacefully. Plus, it comes in a various patterns to choose from.

The Button-Down & Shorts Set: Ekouaer Pajama Set

These cozy pajamas from Ekouaer include a button-up shirt and boxer-style shorts with a chiffon elastic drawstring waist for adjustable comfort.

The Tank Top & Shorts Set: Flora Nirkooz Floretta Pajamas

For any warm sleepers, Flora Nirkooz lace-embellishes tank and shorts set provides just enough coverage without causing a sweaty night of sleep.

The Thermal Pajama Set: Tommy Hilfiger Thermal Pajama Set

Channel Big Cat energy with Tommy Hilfiger’s thermal pajama set. The henley-style buttoned top and cinched-leg bottoms lock in warmth and are super soft to the touch.

The Ultimate Silk Pajama Set: SheIn Pajama Set

SheIn’s 7-piece set includes everything you could ever need for a good night of sleep, including a camisole, shorts, pants, a long-sleeve top a hairband, carrying bag and an eye mask — all in matching silky fabric.

The Foodie-Inspired Pajama Set: BedHead Classic Short Pajamas

Change it up in BedHead’s cotton pajamas, a boldly printed set that is perfect for a slumber party or just a food lover who can’t get enough of their favorite snacks. An elastic waist stretches with you as you twist and turn with a button-front top for that classic feel.

The Floral Pajama Set: In Bloom Lincoln Floral Set

In Bloom’s match of a tank shirt with a longer pant provides the perfect transitional style to wear between seasons, letting you cool off up top but stay warm down below.

A Great Summer Pajama Set: Papinelle Gemma Pajamas

During warmer weather, Papinelle’s pajamas come in handy thanks to cut-off sleeves and a fabric blend of soft cotton and breathable modal, wicking away sweat even as temperatures rise higher.

The Pajama Set That Looks Like Sweats: Natori Jersey Pajamas

Go from night to day in Natori’s pajamas, a set that doubles as sleek loungewear if you don’t feel like changing in the morning. Its jersey fabric resists wrinkles and is light on the skin, so you can even don this set for travel or busy at-home work weeks.

Another Great Jersey Pajama Set: PajamaGram Pajama Set

If you’re looking for a set to keep you warm without overheating, PajamaGram’s is an ideal choice. Their pairs are designed to be oversized with a double-brush cotton jersey fabric that’s just as soft as it is breathable.

The Retro-Inspired Pajama Set: Morgan Lane Katelyn Fiona Pajama Set

This retro-style pajama set with a contrast piped trim features a silky smooth finish with adjustable buttons on the elastic-waist shorts, coming in the spring ’20 favorite bright pink shade.

The Drink Lovers Pajama Set: PJ Salvage Print Pajamas

There’s no better way to enjoy a night in with these cocktail-inspired pajamas — they even come with a matching eyemask. The blend of cotton and modal adds breathability while the full-length top and pant cozy you up for a day of relaxing.

The Preppy Pajama Set: US Polo Assn. Sleepwear Set

This set from US Polo Assn. differs from the crowd with its jogger-style pants and a graphic t-shirt. The sporty flair of the look adds a pop of color without losing comfort or softness, especially from the drawstring pant.

The Punny Pajama Set: Didk Cartoon Pajama Set

Whether you’re an avocado aficionado or a major puppy obsessive, Didk has a patterned set for you; their shorts and short-sleeve t-shirts use stretchy, soft cotton to keep you at ease all night (or all day, we don’t judge).

Another Great Long-Sleeve Pajama Set: Eberjey Gisele Set

Made from 95% modal and 5% spandex jersey, this long-sleeve and pants set has all the capabilities to generate warmth while remaining breathable and light on the skin.

The Lingerie-Inspired Pajama Set: Hanky Panky Leona Pajama Set

In a trending leopard print, Hanky Panky transforms its signature soft underwear fabric into an adjustable camisole lace-trim pajama top with matching stretch waist shorts.

