The Best Linen Dresses for Summer, Including This $76 One Meghan Markle Just Wore

Trends come and go, but linen dresses will always be a summer staple.

The breathable fabric makes them a great option to wear as temperatures rise in the months ahead. Even Meghan Markle is a fan. The Duchess of Sussex wore a $76 linen dress from Magic Linen this past weekend while out with her husband, Prince Harry, marking the first time the two were spotted in public since April. She styled the frock with Sam Edelman ballet flats along with a disposable face mask, sunglasses and a straw hat.

Retailing for $76 on MagicLinen.com, the relaxed fitted dress is extra soft and made of European flax. In addition to Meghan’s white version, the frock is also able available in light pink.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Magic Linen

Love Meghan’s look? Shop her exact pick, as well as our roundup of the best linen dresses for summer inspired by her style.

Best Linen Dresses: Alina Stripe Linen & Cotton Shift Dress

Take on the heat with this linen and cotton blend dress available now on Nordstrom’s website. The shift dress comes in seven colorways and is machine washable. Pair it with slides or elevate the look with espadrille wedges. Might we suggest a pair of Meghan Markle’s favorites, the Carina Canvas 80 wedge espadrille from Castañer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Linen Dresses: Minibee Women’s Ruffle Oversized Casual Midi Dress

Another solid option is this oversized linen dress on Amazon. Offered in a variety of colors, this breathable loose-fitting frock also features pockets on the sides. The smock dress can be yours for $41.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Linen Dresses: Goodthreads Washed Linen Blend Apron Dress

This breathable and beautiful summer linen dress is available on Amazon. The Goodthreads Apron Dress comes in seven colorways, allowing shoppers the opportunity to snag more than one. Plus, it has pockets.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Linen Dresses: Mango Belt Linen Dress

Mango currently has a few linen dresses on sale, too. The Belt Linen Dress on its site is now marked from $80 to $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

Best Linen Dresses: & Other Stories Belted Linen Mini Dress

This buttoned mini raglan sleeved dress is light, breezy and contemporary. Style it with your favorite white sneakers for a summer in the city look. The & Other Stories dress is also available in black.

CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories.

Best Linen Dresses: Gap Apron Midi Dress in Linen-Cotton

This linen and cotton dress has contemporary button sides and an apron-neckline. The classy summer dress is offered in both regular and tall sizing on Gap’s website.

CREDIT: Courtesy of the Gap

Best Linen Dresses: Mango Buttoned Wrap Dress

Another linen dress from Mango makes our list. The Buttoned Wrap Dress is now 50% off online. The comfortable dress has pockets and a V-neck neckline for a relaxed and comfortable fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

Best Linen Dresses: Amazon Essentials Women’s Sleeveless Linen Dress

This sleeveless linen dress from Amazon features a tied waistband for a relaxed but fitted look. The dress comes in a number of colorways and is retailed for $27.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Linen Dresses: Amazhiyu Linen Sleeveless V-Neck Summer Dress

Another flowy linen dress from Amazon is this subtle V-neck option. Offered in green, blue and red this dress makes a statement without all the fuss. It’s now available online for $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Linen Dresses: Madewell Linen-Blend Button-Wrap Midi Dress

One of Madewell’s best selling dresses is now on sale and yes, it’s made with linen. The midi dress is machine washable and easy fitting thanks to the asymmetrical buttons that wrap around the front.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

