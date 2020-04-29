Best Women’s Cardigans for a Cute and Cozy Look

On days when you’re working from home or running a few weekend errands, it can be difficult to motivate yourself to get out of your sweatpants or pajamas in favor of some “real” clothes. Comfort is top priority. Knitted cardigans offer a way to stay stylish without sacrificing that cozy element. Acting as a wearable blanket, this essential layering piece can be paired with jeans, jogger pants, or legging-type trousers and a tee for a laidback yet put-together ensemble. They’re also are great to wear on days when the weather constantly fluctuates, or someone in your house tends to blats the air conditioning. Read on to discover some of the chicest and coziest cardigan sweaters on the market.
1. Sidefeel Button Down Knit Cardigan Sweater
This sweater has long sleeves, open front pockets along the sides, and a v-neckline.
Pros: It is perfect to wear open or closed.
Cons: It can run large, so those with petite frames could size down.
2. Astylish Open Chunky Knit Cardigan
It has an open front, long sleeves with cable knit detailing in a cocoon silhouette.
Pros: This sweater is versatile and accentuates your shape without being constricting.
Cons: It can run small.
3. Merokeety Chunky Knit Sweater with Pockets
This sweater has long sleeves, an open front, large pockets, and has a mid-thigh silhouette.
Pros: It comes in 11 colors.
Cons: It runs on the larger side.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.