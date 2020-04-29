Best Women’s Cardigans for a Cute and Cozy Look

On days when you’re working from home or running a few weekend errands, it can be difficult to motivate yourself to get out of your sweatpants or pajamas in favor of some “real” clothes. Comfort is top priority. Knitted cardigans offer a way to stay stylish without sacrificing that cozy element. Acting as a wearable blanket, this essential layering piece can be paired with jeans, jogger pants, or legging-type trousers and a tee for a laidback yet put-together ensemble. They’re also are great to wear on days when the weather constantly fluctuates, or someone in your house tends to blats the air conditioning. Read on to discover some of the chicest and coziest cardigan sweaters on the market.