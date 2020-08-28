10 Best Knit Sets for Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Due to quarantine and continued social distancing measures, cozy culture is here to stay. Come fall, when temperatures start to drop, staying indoors may become even more of the status quo. Instead of reaching for a worn-out hoodie and baggy sweats this season, try a cute knit set. These monochromatic, coordinating pieces are just as comfortable yet help you nail that effortless French girl look (you know, the one that says, “I woke up like this.”) Not to mention, they offer an instant outfit, so you don’t have to worry about putting a look together in the morning.

Ahead, we rounded up the best knit sets to shop — from polished skirt sets suitable for Zoom meetings to chic cardigan and bra pairings inspired by Katie Holmes’ viral (and enduringly relevant) August 2019 look.

Zaful Ribbed Heathered Knit Two Piece Set

Offered in rich hues like “coffee” and an emerald green, this pant set is a staple for the season. The v-neck, cropped top can also double as a cute going-out piece paired with mom jeans, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zaful

To Buy: Zaful Ribbed Heathered Knit Two Piece Set, $25.

Zesica Knit Pullover Sweatsuit

For breathable comfort, this sweatsuit is a great pick. The relaxed shorts balance out the billowing long sleeve top, while the rayon and polyester fabric blend help keep you cozy but cool.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Zesica Knit Pullover Sweatsuit, $31.

Boohoo Rib Knit Top & Shorts Co-ord

No ned to shy away from bright colors in fall and winter. This lovely lavender set, complete with a three-quarter length sleeve top and snug, high-waisted shorts, is an instant wardrobe pick-me-up.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

To buy: Boohoo Rib Knit Top & Shorts Co-ord, $20 was $50.

Alo Yoga Muse Hoodie & Sweatpants

Alo Yoga makes more than just high-quality workout gear; their loungewear pieces are equally durable and comfortable. The Muse hoodie from the brand is no exception, featuring a soft ribbed knit finish and breezy, cropped cut with side slits. Wear the hoodie with the corresponding Muse sweatpants for the ultimate off-duty look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

To buy: Alo Yoga Muse Hoodie, $88.

To buy: Alo Yoga Muse Sweatpants, $88.

Out From Under Sasha Knit Tank, Shorts & Duster

Who wouldn’t want to live in these fuzzy pieces 24/7? The bralette-style tank is sold separately from the matching high-waisted shorts and duster cardigan, but all three styles can easily be paired together if you so desire.

To buy: Out From Under Sasha Knit Cropped Tank Top, $39.

To buy: Out From Under Sasha High-Waited Sweater Shorts, $49.

To buy: Out From Under Sasha Knit Duster, $98.

SHEIN Cable Knit Top & Skirt Set

This sleek cable knit set is perfect for anyone who wants to look extra polished while lounging at home. The form-fitting tee and pencil skirt easily can easily be worn outside, too. For more formal outings, dress it up with heels and tights.

CREDIT: Courtesy of SHEIN

To buy: SHEIN Cable Knit Top & Skirt Set, $16.

Missguided Co-ord Knitted Cardigan & Joggers

Mock horn button fastenings give this cozy cardigan a vintage touch. Although sold separately, it can be coordinated with matching drawstring joggers that feature a flattering, tapered leg silhouette.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Missguided

To buy: Missguided Co-ord Touch Cropped Cardigan, $23 was $47.

To buy: Missguided Co-ord Soft Touch Knitted Joggers, $23 (was $47).

Brave Soul Sweater and Midi Skirt Set

Another great skirt set option with slightly more coverage, this cable knit style includes a midi skirt with an expandable waist and relaxed crew neck sweater.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

To buy: Brave Soul Sweater and Midi Skirt Set, $42 was $85.

Pretty Little Thing Gray Knitted Tee and Jogger Set

Style this gray knit set with white kicks for a fresh look. It comes with a cozy crop top and slim fit joggers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

To buy: Pretty Little Thing Gray Knitted Tee and Jogger Set, $23 was $38.

Say It Sweater Cardi and Tank

This crochet tank and cardigan combo is ideal for cooler summer days transitioning into fall. Note that the pieces are sold separately, but are both currently on sale at FreePeople.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

To buy: Say It Sweater Cardi, $40 was $48.

To buy: Say It Sweater Brami, $30 was $38.