We Found The Best Holiday Socks For Everyone On Your List

By Emily Belfiore
‘Tis the season to snuggle up and stay indoors. Nothing brings on the cozy vibes quite like a new pair of socks, and with the holiday season upon us, now more than ever is the perfect time to treat yourself and your loved ones to some festive socks.

If you ask us, socks have had a major rebranding over the last couple of years. Once thought of as the worst possible gift to receive from your family members, holiday socks are now highly sought out after as they bring an irrefutable element of cheer to your festivities while also allowing you to feel your most comfortable thanks to their plush construction. And, if you’re a family that appreciates a good matching holiday pajamas moment, they’ll add the perfect finishing touch to your outfits and create one amazing holiday card picture.

Thinking about stocking up now? Read on to find the best holiday socks from around the web to kickstart your holiday celebrations.

SNBING Fleece-Lined Sock Slippers with Grippers

Keep your feet extra warm with this sock-slipper combo, which is lined with fleece for optimal softness and comfort.

Buy: SNBING Fleece-Lined Sock Slippers $9
Silky Toes Low-Cut Christmas Socks

If ankle socks are more your style, this festive six-pack of socks will definitely get the holiday cheer going. They’re made with high-quality fibers and have moisture-wicking technology so you’ll feel comfortable in them all day long.

Buy: Silky Toes Low-Cut Socks $15
I&S Christmas Crew Sock Set 

Brighten up your wardrobe with these holiday-themed printed socks, which feature adorable illustrations of beloved characters such as Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more.

Buy: I&S Christmas Crew Sock Set $13
K. Bell Holiday Fun Novelty Crew Socks

Have yourself a fa-la-llama Christmas with these punny crew socks that will put a smile on everyone’s face this winter.

Buy: K. Bell Holiday Socks $8
Aerie Waffle Crew Socks

Put a festive pep in your step with these super cute candy cane-printed socks, which are made with the brand’s classic waffle knit fabric for the perfect fit.

Buy: Aerie Waffle Crew Socks $9.95 $7.46
Old Navy Cozy Gripper Sneaker Socks

Made with the softest chenille ever, these socks will feel like a fuzzy blanket wrapped around your toes at all times. As if things couldn’t get any better, their soles are lined with gripper dots so you won’t be slipping or sliding around the house.

Buy: Old Navy Cozy Gripper Socks $6
J.Crew Factory Holiday Lights Trouser Socks

Putting a more refined touch on traditional holiday socks, these festive crews are perfect for when you’re feeling merry and bright.

Buy: J.Crew Factory Holiday Trouser Socks $3
Bombas Women’s Holiday Ankle Sock Pack

The perfect gift for anyone on your list, Bombas’ socks are made with extra-long staple cotton to ensure that your feet stay warm in the winter and feature moisture-wicking properties to keep them dry. These also come equipped with a blister tab to prevent any uncomfortable rubbing between you and your shoe.

Buy: Bombas Holiday Ankle Sock Pack $90 $85.50
A New Day Snowflake Cozy Crew Sock

Between its winter-friendly print and plush eyelash fabric, these socks will have your feet feeling nice and cozy in no time. You can also choose between four different colors.

Buy: A New Day Snowflake Crew Socks $3
EBMore Thermal Wool Socks

Available in a set of five and lined with a fuzzy-soft plush to keep your feet perfectly warm, these charming reindeer-printed socks won’t let you down when the temperatures drop.

Buy: EBMore Thermal Wool Socks $14
Aerie Popcorn Crew Socks

For a more vintage sock moment, these festive crew socks add a nostalgic throwback element with their retro textured fabric and are nothing short of comfortable.

Buy: Aerie Popcorn Crew Socks $9.95 $7.46
Old Navy Cozy Crew Socks

If lounging around in your jammies is the highlight of your day, then you’ll definitely want a pair of these fuzzy socks to snuggle up in. With over 10 holiday-themed prints to choose from, there’s something that matches everyone’s Christmas spirit.

Buy: Old Navy Cozy Crew Socks $6
Hot Sox Holiday Fun Crew Socks

Perfect for any dog lover out there, these jolly holiday-printed socks will have your winter wardrobe feeling instantly more merry from the moment you put them on.

Buy: Hot Sox Holiday Fun Crew Socks $8
Target Santa & Elves 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

A gift that works for anyone on your list, this inventive advent calendar puts a fun spin on the timeless holiday tradition and features a festive range of cozy, holiday-themed socks.

Buy: Target Socks Advent Calendar $15
Koreshion 3-Pack Women’s Holiday Crew Socks

These super comfy crew socks are made with breathable and durable cotton for optimal comfort and stand out among popular holiday socks with their vintage design, pom-pom details and ruffling along the cuff.

Buy: Koreshion Holiday Crew Socks $14
American Trends Fuzzy Christmas Socks

You can never have too many fuzzy socks, and this pack is made with an incredibly soft material that your feet will love.

Buy: American Trends Fuzzy Christmas… $15
Loritta Knit Wool Crew Socks

If you’re looking for a heavy-duty sock that will keep you warm while you’re out and about, then these knit wool socks are for you. They’re thick enough to keep out the cold but will still feel comfortable inside of your boots and sneakers. Plus, their bright fair isle print will add a fun flair to your cold-weather look.

Buy: Loritta Knit Wool Socks $14
MeMoi Christmas Cat Crew Sock

Perfect for cat lovers, these feline crew socks are purr-fectly cozy and festive.

Buy: MeMoi Cat Christmas Crew Sock $9
Socksmith Cocoa Christmas Socks

Available in two different colorways, these deliciously cheerful socks will pair well with that hot cocoa that you just whipped up.

Buy: Socksmith Cocoa Christmas Socks $8
YEBING Fuzzy Fleece Slipper Socks

These adorable arctic polar bear slipper socks will instantly become your favorite pair in your sock drawer this winter thanks to their high-quality plush, no-slip grips and fleece-lined interior.

Buy: YEBING Fuzzy Fleece Slipper Socks $10
