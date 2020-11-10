We Found The Best Holiday Socks For Everyone On Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season to snuggle up and stay indoors. Nothing brings on the cozy vibes quite like a new pair of socks, and with the holiday season upon us, now more than ever is the perfect time to treat yourself and your loved ones to some festive socks.

If you ask us, socks have had a major rebranding over the last couple of years. Once thought of as the worst possible gift to receive from your family members, holiday socks are now highly sought out after as they bring an irrefutable element of cheer to your festivities while also allowing you to feel your most comfortable thanks to their plush construction. And, if you’re a family that appreciates a good matching holiday pajamas moment, they’ll add the perfect finishing touch to your outfits and create one amazing holiday card picture.

Thinking about stocking up now? Read on to find the best holiday socks from around the web to kickstart your holiday celebrations.

Watch on FN

SNBING Fleece-Lined Sock Slippers with Grippers

Keep your feet extra warm with this sock-slipper combo, which is lined with fleece for optimal softness and comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Silky Toes Low-Cut Christmas Socks

If ankle socks are more your style, this festive six-pack of socks will definitely get the holiday cheer going. They’re made with high-quality fibers and have moisture-wicking technology so you’ll feel comfortable in them all day long.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

I&S Christmas Crew Sock Set

Brighten up your wardrobe with these holiday-themed printed socks, which feature adorable illustrations of beloved characters such as Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

K. Bell Holiday Fun Novelty Crew Socks

Have yourself a fa-la-llama Christmas with these punny crew socks that will put a smile on everyone’s face this winter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Aerie Waffle Crew Socks

Put a festive pep in your step with these super cute candy cane-printed socks, which are made with the brand’s classic waffle knit fabric for the perfect fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aerie

Old Navy Cozy Gripper Sneaker Socks

Made with the softest chenille ever, these socks will feel like a fuzzy blanket wrapped around your toes at all times. As if things couldn’t get any better, their soles are lined with gripper dots so you won’t be slipping or sliding around the house.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

J.Crew Factory Holiday Lights Trouser Socks

Putting a more refined touch on traditional holiday socks, these festive crews are perfect for when you’re feeling merry and bright.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew Factory

Bombas Women’s Holiday Ankle Sock Pack

The perfect gift for anyone on your list, Bombas’ socks are made with extra-long staple cotton to ensure that your feet stay warm in the winter and feature moisture-wicking properties to keep them dry. These also come equipped with a blister tab to prevent any uncomfortable rubbing between you and your shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bombas

A New Day Snowflake Cozy Crew Sock

Between its winter-friendly print and plush eyelash fabric, these socks will have your feet feeling nice and cozy in no time. You can also choose between four different colors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

EBMore Thermal Wool Socks

Available in a set of five and lined with a fuzzy-soft plush to keep your feet perfectly warm, these charming reindeer-printed socks won’t let you down when the temperatures drop.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Aerie Popcorn Crew Socks

For a more vintage sock moment, these festive crew socks add a nostalgic throwback element with their retro textured fabric and are nothing short of comfortable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aerie

Old Navy Cozy Crew Socks

If lounging around in your jammies is the highlight of your day, then you’ll definitely want a pair of these fuzzy socks to snuggle up in. With over 10 holiday-themed prints to choose from, there’s something that matches everyone’s Christmas spirit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Hot Sox Holiday Fun Crew Socks

Perfect for any dog lover out there, these jolly holiday-printed socks will have your winter wardrobe feeling instantly more merry from the moment you put them on.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Target Santa & Elves 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

A gift that works for anyone on your list, this inventive advent calendar puts a fun spin on the timeless holiday tradition and features a festive range of cozy, holiday-themed socks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Koreshion 3-Pack Women’s Holiday Crew Socks

These super comfy crew socks are made with breathable and durable cotton for optimal comfort and stand out among popular holiday socks with their vintage design, pom-pom details and ruffling along the cuff.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

American Trends Fuzzy Christmas Socks

You can never have too many fuzzy socks, and this pack is made with an incredibly soft material that your feet will love.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Loritta Knit Wool Crew Socks

If you’re looking for a heavy-duty sock that will keep you warm while you’re out and about, then these knit wool socks are for you. They’re thick enough to keep out the cold but will still feel comfortable inside of your boots and sneakers. Plus, their bright fair isle print will add a fun flair to your cold-weather look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

MeMoi Christmas Cat Crew Sock

Perfect for cat lovers, these feline crew socks are purr-fectly cozy and festive.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Socksmith Cocoa Christmas Socks

Available in two different colorways, these deliciously cheerful socks will pair well with that hot cocoa that you just whipped up.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

YEBING Fuzzy Fleece Slipper Socks

These adorable arctic polar bear slipper socks will instantly become your favorite pair in your sock drawer this winter thanks to their high-quality plush, no-slip grips and fleece-lined interior.