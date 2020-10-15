The Best Gel Nail Polish Kits to Give Yourself a DIY Mani & Pedi at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Using gel nail polish kits can be a great way to keep your hands and feet looking polished for up to three weeks.

With several professional-grade kits on the market, you don’t have to make an appointment to get your nails done. Though a trip to the spa can be relaxing, there are a variety of gel nail polish kits fit for every budget. Whether you’re a beginner or pro at the DIY mani and pedi, there’s a gel nail polish kit for you.

Beauty companies such as Sally Hansen and salon-approved Red Carpet Nails make bundles designed for at-home use. Amazon.com and Urban Outfitters also offer gel nail polish packs that will have you skipping the salon. No matter is you prefer a signature color or want to dive straight into designs and glitters, several brands offer kits that run the gamut.

Below, take a look at the best gel nail polish kits that are perfect for a DIY mani or pedi.

Sally Hansen Salon Pro Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit

For DIY nail novices, the Sally Hansen Salon Pro Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit is an excellent choice for beginners. The moderately priced starter pack comes with one LED lamp, a base coat, a nail color and a topcoat. Additionally, you’ll get ten cleanser pads, some acetone remove, a cuticle stick, as well as a file and buffer. Not to worry, the Sally Hansen Salon starter additionally comes with an instruction sheet, too.

Red Carpet Manicure Pro 45 Starter Package

For a salon-quality experience, opt for the Red Carpet Manicure Pro 45 Starter Package. The kit comes with the brand’s signature pro LED light and all the accessories you need to put on (and take off) your gel nail set.

Gelish Pro Kit

Another salon-approved brand Gelish makes a nail kit that’s great for all levels of DIY nail doers. The Gelish Pro Kit comes with all the tools you need to have an at-home salon experience. The bundle includes a topcoat, a nourishing polish and two gel colors for you to try out straight from the box.

Sensationail Gel Polish Starter Kit

For $25, you can get the Seasnational Gel Polish Starter Kit for a mani that will last up for up to two weeks. This top choice on Amazon comes equipped with a drying lamp, a top coat, gel cleanser and polish as well as a file, cotton balls and a cuticle stick. Some users noted that this bundle was better for manicures as the lamp is small.

Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit

You can give yourself a gel mani anywhere with the Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit. The LED lamp is not only super compact but it’s shaped like an adorable French macaron. Plus, it’s powered by a USB cord, so you can plug it right into your laptop. The kit comes with a cuticle stick, gel polish, a nail file and remover wraps.

Vishine Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit

For more of a pro package, consider the Vishine Gel Nail Polish Starter kit. Not only does this come with tons of salon-grade accessories, but it also features six nail polish colors and rhinestones, all for $40.

Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit

Another nail polish kit that comes with all the works is the Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit complete with a UV light. With over 1,300 ratings this 4.3 star kit comes with not only the essentials like a nail file and polish but gems and a cuticle oil pen, for all the works.

Le Mini Macaron Maxi Deluxe Gel Manicure Kit

UO also offers a slightly bigger version of this adorable macaron gel nail lamp for $60. The rose gold gel nail lamp comes with a USB cord with an included power adapter. Plus, this bundle includes polishes, a file, a cuticle pusher and removal wraps.

Beetles Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit

With over 4,600 ratings on Amazon, the Beetles Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit is also one to consider. This advanced pack comes with all the tools you need for a complete at-home salon experience. Users say it’s easy to use and rate the kit a 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit

Calling all nail art lovers. Modelone’s Gel Nail Polish kit comes with not only tools and polishes, but rhinestones and decals for a highly-customized experience. The $36 kit is great for all levels who want to get expressive with their hands and feet.

COSCELIA Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit

For those who love glitter, the COSCELIA Gel Nail Polish Start Kit is one to consider. The Amazon’s choice kit comes with 24 glitter powders, a top coat, a base coat, nail art tools and rhinestones for $47

Essie Gel Couture Kit

For the bare minimum, opt for Essie’s Gel Couture Kit. The two-step kit involves no lamp and minimum drying time. Extra bonus: you can pick up a new color whenever you’re at the drug store.