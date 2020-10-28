Best face masks for glasses wearers.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are few greater annoyances than having your glasses fog up when wearing a face mask.

This tends to happen as you breathe out hot air, which can end up coming out the top of your mask. This issue is easily preventable with the right mask, though. The best types to wear with glasses offer a tight seal on your face via features like a contoured design, elastic seams or adjustable nose bridge. Those with adjustable ear straps also help make the mask more form-fitting.

Ahead, find a great face masks styles for glasses wearers to prevent your lenses from getting steamy.

Banana Republic Face Masks

Banana Republic’s masks have plenty to offer for glasses wearers, including a contoured fit and adjustable nose bridge and ear loops. The masks come in packs of three in various color options to suit your taste.

Mask by Design Face Mask

Coming in over 30 stylish colorways and patterns, these triple layer masks from Mask By Design feature an adjustable nose bridge and ear loops to help prevent air from floating up and fogging your frames.

Under Armour Face Mask

Designed to be worn during exercise, this mask from Under Armour has special stay-put properties. An adjustable nose bridge secures the mask to your face, while a breathable liner and the brand’s Iso-Chill fabric — which makes the mask cool to the touch — helps keep you dry and comfortable. The structured fit helps prevent your glasses from fogging up.

Hercules Face Mask

Hercules’ face masks feature a three-dimension curved silhouette designed to mimic the shape and curves of a face. Including a necessary nose bridge for a full seal, the breathable design is meant to form a gap-free, impenetrable barrier against germs and fog.

Gap Face Masks

Gap employs a three-layer cotton construction to offer you maximum protection. The contoured shape provides ease of wear as seamless elastic adjusts to sit comfortably on your ears without chafing. An adjustable nose piece completes the style for a tight seal undereath glasses.

Hope Love Shine Face Masks

Complete with three layers of soft cotton, these masks include adjustable ear loops with a nose wire designed to prevent foggy glasses. They come in three neutral shades perfect for any season, too.

Bingfone Face Mask

Bingfone’s cotton face masks come with a special M-shaped nose bridge designed to follow the contours of your nose. An added section of material across the chin helps block out any contaminants during wear.

Miamica Face Masks

Available in a pack of two, you’ll stay comfortable and look chic in Miamica’s face masks. The breathable, double-layer fabric keeps you safe as a flexible nose wire offers a customized, secure fit. Complete with adjustable ear straps, the design stays put even with glasses on your face.

VistaPrint Face Mask

VistaPrint’s masks are durable, flexible and moisture-wicking. Adjustable straps and a curved nose design allow the mask to sit comfortably on the face while creating a close fit.