11 Designer Shoes We’re Buying from Bergdorf Goodman’s Huge Sale — Starting at $80

Bergdorf Goodman’s designer sale comes just in time for the holidays. The department store sale is currently offering up to 60% off ready-to-wear apparel, shoes and accessories from your favorite designers.

When it comes to footwear, some of the best items on clearance include Jimmy Choo sandals, Off-White sneakers and Stuart Weitzman heels. Although winter is approaching, you’ll even find some major deals on summer footwear including flip flops from Ancient Greek Sandals and espadrilles from See By Chloe.

And for all you last-minute shoppers, the retailer is currently offering free expedited shipping with code BGHURRY, so you can receive these gifts in time for Christmas.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite shoes to make Bergdorf Goodman’s designer sale.

Staud 60mm Multicolor Strappy Sandals

Add some color to your wardrobe this winter with these multicolor sandals from Staud. Now available for 60% off, the trendy sandals feature color satin straps throughout and sit atop a 2.4i-inch flared heel. Functional and chic, this designer shoe can be worn comfortably from season to season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

JW Anderson Buckle Slide Mules

Cozy up with JW Anderson’s buckle slide mules. The yellow felt slides are the perfect upgrade to your house slipper game. The $420 sandal is now half off on Bergdorfgoodman.com.

Loeffler Randall Remi Leopard-Print Sneakers

Made of fly knit textile, Loeffler Randall’s Remi leopard print sneakers are chic and functional. Pair the style with your favorite sweater and leggings combo for an elevated off-duty look. The chunky sneaker is now only $118 during Bergdorf Goodman’s ongoing designer sale.

Wandler Isa Kitten-Heel Sandals with Chain

Kitten heels continue to trend thanks to their retro silhouette and functional feel. These black leather sandals from Wandler check all the boxes when it comes to the perfect little black heel. The dainty gold chain adds an elevated touch to this simple but elegant shoe.

Stuart Weitzman Merinda Metallic Leather Ankle-Wrap Sandals

You can also snag a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels for less. The Merinda sandals are elegant and timeless thanks to their silver colorway and minimal shape. The $395 designer heels are now 60% off for a limited time.

Jimmy Choo Ariella Cage Wedge Espadrille Sandals

Whether you plan to escape the cold winter weather or not, you can still add these Jimmy Choo wedges to your cart for more than half off. Originally $595, the Ariella espadrille sandals features a 4.3-inch tall wedge, giving you elevation in height and style.

Off-White Arrow Mixed Leather Low-Top Sneakers

Select pairs of Off-White sneakers are also marked down sale at the department store right now. These suede and leather low top sneakers feature the classic Off-White zip tie tag and will go with practically any outfit thanks to their black and white colorway.

Ancient Greek Sandals Metallic Flip Flops

Originally $200, these comfy Ancient Greek Sandals flip flops are also marked down. Made in Greece, the style boasts a trendy minimalist silhouette and cushy outsoles for easy strides.

See By Chloe Glyn Canvas & Leather Espadrille

This classic summer shoe gets an elevated update with fringe canvas detailing on the upper and an adjustable leather ankle strap, complete with a gold metal buckle.

Manolo Blahnik Rapallato Giraffe-Print Slide Sandals

Channel Carrie Bradshaw in these giraffe-printed sandals from Manolo Blahnik, now 40% off. In addition to being an instant statement shoe, the one-banded sandal features a 2-inch block heel for comfort.

Aquatalia Jemma 40mm Leather Gored Booties

An essential addition to any shoe wardrobe, these classic leather Chelsea boots from Aquatalia are available in both dark brown and black to match many outfits. The chic ankle boot is now 40% off online.