Stance Celebrates Pixar’s 25th Anniversary With Socks Inspired by Your Favorite Movies

Stance and Pixar joined forces to bring movie lovers a series of animated socks in honor of Pixar’s 25th anniversary.

Inspired by some of Pixar’s biggest box-office hits, Stance released five new crew socks today available in sizes small, medium and large. The styles all utilize imagery and colors featured in the studio’s five most-famous films, with unvarnished illustrations of characters including Sully and Boo from “Monster’s Inc.” and Nemo and Dory from “Finding Dory.”

The pairs retail at Stance.com for $20 and are made from a combed cotton blend creating a breathable feel with an anti-friction seamless toe closure for comfort. The “Finding Nemo” and “Toy Story” Army Men designs are also available in kids’ sizing for $15.

For super fans, Stance is also offering a bulk box set with all five designs, plus an additional Pixar Lamp-inspired design and a Mystery sock, as well as two collectible enamel pins. The box sells for $200.

Stance has previously collaborated with everyone from Nirvana to Rihanna and Billie Eilish on their own unique sock collections; the brand also worked with Major League Baseball and serves as the official sock of the MLB.

Shop all of the fun-filled Pixar-inspired designs below — but hurry, these are sure to be a sell-out hit.

Stance x Pixar "Wall-E" socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

Stance x Pixar "Monsters Inc." socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

Stance x Pixar "Up" socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

Stance x Pixar "Toy Story" army men socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

Stance x Pixar "Finding Nemo" socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

Stance x Pixar socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

