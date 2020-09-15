Best Kids’ Socks for Trampolining

Trampolines are inarguably fun, but unfortunately, they also pose huge safety risks. While it’s not advisable to buy one for your children, if you do decide to purchase one, you’re also going to want to invest in the proper pair of socks for trampolining. The best types have anti-slip grips to help prevent your tot from sliding around on the trampoline’s slippery surface. While wearing them doesn’t make the activity significantly less dangerous, they can minimize the risk of accidents due to slipping. With this in mind, we sifted through a range of non-slip socks on the market and rounded up the best styles for kids. Each is somewhat different in height but are all equipped with ultra-grippy outsoles.

1. Gripjoy Lil’ Grippers These crew socks are rendered from an ultra-soft cotton fabric blend. Pros: They come as a pack of four and are offered in a variety of colors and sizes. Cons: Some may find they run a little big. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: Gripjoy Lil' Grippers $9.99 buy it

2. ESA Supplies Anti Skid Socks These cotton-rich socks contain a touch of spandex for added stretch. Pros: They also come as a pack of four. You can choose between a bright or dark series. Cons: Some may find they wear out quickly. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: ESA Supplies Anti Skid Socks $9.99 buy it

3. LA Active Grip Ankle Socks These are designed with padded anti-slip heel tabs to keep them up. Pros: They’re offered in a plethora of colors and sizes. You get six pairs per pack. Cons: Some may prefer a thinner style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: LA Active Grip Ankle Socks $15.99 buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.