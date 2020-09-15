3 Spooky Skeleton Socks for Women

Skeleton printed socks are perfect for completing costumes or adding a fun, slightly gothic edge to everyday attire. You can show them off by wearing them with a dress or skirt, and when temperatures drop, add tights underneath or wear them with cuffed jeans. Skeleton socks also come in compressive styles for athletes, nurses or other individuals who may suffer from poor circulation. Ahead, shop some of the best skeleton socks we found for all sorts of shoppers.

1. Double Couple Skull Compression Socks This knee-high style helps promote circulation and is made with nylon and spandex to keep you cool and comfortable. Pros: It’s reinforced at the heel, toe and ankle for durability. These also offer arch support, a non-slip shaft and seamless construction to prevent chafing. Cons: Due to their intended purpose, they run on the tighter side. Buy: Double Couple Skull Compression… $5.99 buy it

2. Gone For A Run Athletic Skeleton Sock Designed for running, this knee-high pair is made with moisture-wicking technology and ample cushioning underfoot. Pros: Its thicker construction offers extra protection against the inside of shoes to prevent rubbing and blisters. Its designed to stay up for long periods and is one-size-fits-most. Cons: The calves tend to fit on the smaller side. Buy: Gone For A Run Athletic Skeleton… $12.99 buy it

3. Foot Traffic Skeleton Knee-High Sock Complete with dancing skeleton designs, this casual, knee-high pair offers a whimsical look. Pros: The style is made with cotton, nylon and polyester for soft, breathable comfort. It’s one size fits most. They should fit snugly without feeling restricting. Cons: They’re on the thinner side. Buy: Foot Traffic Skeleton Knee-High… $9.00 buy it

