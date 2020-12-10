eBay Expands Its Authentication Program, So Shoppers Can Buy With Confidence

eBay has expanded its Authenticity Guarantee service to select Jordan and Yeezy sneakers sold on its site.

The resale platform recently announced that all new Jordan and Yeezy styles sold for over $200 in the U.S. on eBay.com will now be inspected and verified by experts. Here’s how the process works. When a sneaker purchase is made, the seller will send the pair directly to eBay’s authentication facility, where an expert — which has been selected in partnership with Sneaker Con, a leading industry expert in sneaker authentication — will asses the condition of the product and confirm its consistent with the title, description and images provided in the original listing. Once verified, the product will be fastened with a digitally-compatible eBay Authenticity Guarantee tag and sent via expedited shipping to the buyer.

The buyer can then view authenticity details of the purchased pair by holding an NFC-enabled device (most smartphones qualify) near the tag. A blue check mark and “Authenticity Guarantee” will also appear beside a seller’s item on the listing page.

And as an added bonus for sellers who choose to offer returns, eBay’s authentication program also includes a verified return process. Returns are shipped back directly to the authentication center, where the experts verify the product and assess its condition before returning it to the seller.

One of the best parts of the program, however, is that it’s completely free for participating buyers and sellers. For a limited time, eBay covers all costs of the authentication process, as well as three-day shipping from the authentication facility to the buyer. Sellers also enjoy 0% final value fees — which eBay traditionally charges all sellers when their items are purchased — on sneakers that are eligible for the Authenticity Guarantee.

While brands eligible for the program are currently limited, eBay says it plans to extend its service to Nike and Adidas sneakers priced at $100 and over by December, and all new and used collectible sneakers sold for $100 and over by 2021.

eBay’s authentication program initially debuted in September for every watch sold over $2,000 on eBay.com in the U.S. The latest expansion of the service is set to be a huge win for marketplace, which has become a go-to destination for rare and unique sneakers thanks to its breadth of inventory and competitive listing prices. According to 2019 sales data provided by eBay, the company sells millions of sneakers each year, making it one of the largest channels to buy and sell kicks.

