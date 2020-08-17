Zappos First-Ever VIP Sale Offers Nearly 50% off Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Get ready to shop ’til you drop because Zappos is hosting its first-ever annual VIP sale.

Featuring discounts on sneakers, sandals, boots and more, you can find chic footwear styles for nearly 50% off. Shop Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, Sam Edelman sandals, Hunter rain boots, Hoka One One running shoes and more with major savings now at Zappos.com. There’s even a selection of marked-down designer footwear from Marni, Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti, among other notable names.

Though offering impressive discounts is on-brand for the retailer, this sale is different than previous events as it rewards VIP members with every purchase. Zappos VIPs can earn up to 11 points for every dollar spent during the sale, ending on Aug. 23. For those who aren’t part of the program already, you can still shop the discounts without a membership.

Below, find our favorite women’s shoes on sale now as part of Zappos’ inaugural VIP sale.

Adidas Stan Smith

There’s no going wrong with a classic, especially when it’s as beloved and stylish as the Adidas Stan Smith. This particular design blends together subtle flair with its perforated three stripes and pops of color across the tongue and signature heel counter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Hoka One One Bondi 6

Worn by celebrities for outdoor walks and runs this season, Hoka One One’s Bondi running shoe supports your stride with open engineered mesh uppers, a comfort footbed and a unique Meta-Rocker to propel you forward during sprints and more.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Sam Edelman Gorgene Sandals

Big toe sandals are all the rage among street style influencers, providing a fun twist on a classic slide. Sam Edelman joined the big toe sandal game with these loop toe designs featuring a securing cross-foot strap.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Hunter Chelsea Gloss Boots

Stay prepped for summer showers and wet fall weather ahead with these lightweight boots from Hunter. In addition to a sleek glossy sheen, they also include stretchy side panels for easy on-off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Teva Midform Universal Star Sandals

Traditionally considered “ugly” in the fashion world, these sporty sandals are having a moment in the footwear world. They feature adjustable velcro straps with a subtle star print for easy styling.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Tie-Dye

Tie-dye quickly became this summer’s must-have pattern, and Converse is right on top of the trend with these sneakers. A reimagined take on a signature high-top style, these hot pink pairs will surely brighten up any jean shorts and tee combination.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Tie-Dye. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Prints

Made with footbeds from real yoga mats, these thong-toe sandals are built for ultimate comfort. A secure slingback strap design comes accented with a contrast print for a standout finish as your feet sink into softness with the plush cushioning.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Nike Tanjun

Offered in seven different colorways, the Nike Tanjun sneaker is a cult-favorite for casual everyday style. As athleisure trends remain at the forefront of fashion, make sure you add these pairs to your cart to top off your leggings and workout tank ensembles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vagabond Shoemakers Annie Sandals

Subtly lift your look and frame with Vagabond Shoemakers’ Annie silhouette. Designed to wrap around the ankle in a bold design, these trending square-toe pairs come in a neutral shade for variable styling that matches well with both bright and subdued looks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Faryl by Farylrobin Rivit Boots

Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadid are just a few big names that love chunky combat boots. Channel these stunning sister duos with this pair of lace-up boots, complete with a stylish lugged sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia Slipper

While working from home, finish off a comfy, loungewear look with a plush pair of slippers. Koolaburra by Ugg’s Ballia slide will become your new best friend, thanks to its fuzzy faux-fur open-toe uppers to keep your feet at just the right temperature all day long.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Havaianas Slim Floral Flip Flop

Havaianas sandals can be found of the feet of Jennifer Lopez, Alessandra Ambrosio and more. With its slim-strap design and classic flip flop form, it’s no wonder stars love these sandals so much.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Asics Gel-Quantum 90 2

Designed by women for women, these sneakers are made to fit your unique foot shape. Wearable for runs, workouts or off-duty looks, these shoes include rearfoot Gel cushioning to absorb shock during impact. They also feature a Heel Gradient to reduce strain on the lower limbs.