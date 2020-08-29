×
You Can Still Buy the Popular Union LA x Air Jordan 4 ‘Guava’ Colorway — Here’s How

By Samantha Peters
CREDIT: Courtesy of Goat

The highly-anticipated Union LA x Air Jordan 4 collaboration dropped today on Unionlosangeles.com and in store. If you weren’t one of the lucky few to nab a pair during the retail release, the coveted “Guava Ice” and “Off Noir” colorways are now available on the resale market — although you will have to shell out more than triple the retail price to add it to your closet.

Originally retailing for $250, the “Guava Ice” sneaker can be purchased new on GOAT.com for $918. It’s also available on StockX.com starting at $970, depending on the size selected. StockX currently carries the shoe in men’s sizes 4 to 18.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Goat

To buy: Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Guava Ice,” starting at $918; GOAT.com.

To buy: Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Guava Ice,” starting at $970, StockX.com.

The style features a light pink suede upper with a blue sock liner and contrasting red details at the ankle. It also includes mesh on the collar and toe for breathability, TPU wings for structural support as well as Nike Air branding on the heel and a “UN/LA” tab on the lateral side.

The “Guava Ice” colorway dropped alongside the “Off Noir” colorway of the Union x Air Jordan 4 Retro. The predominantly black “Off Noir” colorway also originally retailed for $250 and is now available on StockX starting at $800 and GOAT for $1,279 and up.

Union LA x Air Jordan 4 'Off Noir'
Union LA x Air Jordan 4 "Off Noir."
CREDIT: Union Los Angeles

To buy: Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Off Noir,” starting at $1,279; GOAT.com.

To buy: Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Off Noir,” starting at $800; StockX.com.

These styles marks the second collaborative project the duo has teamed up on, the first being an Air Jordan 1 collaboration in 2018.

