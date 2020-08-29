If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The highly-anticipated Union LA x Air Jordan 4 collaboration dropped today on Unionlosangeles.com and in store. If you weren’t one of the lucky few to nab a pair during the retail release, the coveted “Guava Ice” and “Off Noir” colorways are now available on the resale market — although you will have to shell out more than triple the retail price to add it to your closet.

Originally retailing for $250, the “Guava Ice” sneaker can be purchased new on GOAT.com for $918. It’s also available on StockX.com starting at $970, depending on the size selected. StockX currently carries the shoe in men’s sizes 4 to 18.