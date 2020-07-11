Under Armour’s July Outlet Sale Offers Major Discounts On Top Apparel & Footwear

Get ready for major savings courtesy of Under Armour’s outlet shop.

The brand’s discounted selection of apparel, accessories and footwear includes trending silhouettes and workout-ready shoes. All available at UnderArmour.com, you can find savings for the whole family.

Read on to find FN’s top picks of shoes and apparel for men and women featured in Under Armour’s outlet sale.

Under Armour Outlet Sale: Hovr Sonic 2

For runners who want to go the distance, you could use a pair of these UA running shoes. Made with signature Hovr technology, the shoe offers a lightweight base for your stride with responsive foam cushioning. Compression mesh Energy Web holds the foot in place as a micro thread upper provides easy breathability for long runs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Outlet Sale: Hovr Infinite Mojave

Kick off your run with these engineered mesh running shoes that keep your feet comfortable for miles on end. An EVA sock-liner is specifically contoured for the unique shape of a women’s foot with anatomically-placed flex grooves in the outsole for the ultimate personalized fit and traction. Plus, all-around reflective elements allow you to be seen during night runs or low-light settings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Outlet Sale: Playoff Polo 2.0

Get ready for golf season with this polo courtesy of Under Armour. The anti-pick, anti-pill fabric stays strong wear after wear that is also quick drying to keep you sweat-free. Completed with four-way stretch capabilities to give your arms full mobility during swings, UPF 30 and odor-preventing technologies turn this shirt into a must-have for the green.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Outlet Sale: Charged Impulse

Available on sale in both men’s and women’s sizing, the Charged Impulse running shoe hugs to the foot for support you can feel. The flexible uppers move with you while a dual-layer Charged Cushioning midsole sets you up for a successful ride. A durable rubber outsole fights back against any surface for stability on sidewalks, roads and more.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Outlet Sale: Play Up Shorts 3.0

Stay visible during your runs with these ultra neon workout shorts. Offered in three bright shades, the generous relaxed fit lets you step and lunge in any direction with sweat-wicking material for a dry fit. Convenient pockets serve as an easy spot to hold your phone and belongings, too, with a curved hem to flatter the form.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Outlet Sale: Curry 7

Coming from basketball star Steph Curry’s hit collaboration with Under Armour, this lace-up sneaker are built with the game in mind. UA Hovr technology helps provide a return of energy upon impact, set atop a flexible plate for stability. A decoupled heel gives the foot more freedom to move as the herringbone traction pattern in the outsole grips the hardwood like a pro.

Under Armour Curry 7

Under Armour Outlet Sale: Hovr SLK EVO Glitz

Your athleisure-chic ensembles just met their match with these fun and colorful sneakers. Made for off-duty wear, the sneaker includes textured knit uppers with mesh panels to allow for breathability. The HOVR technology gives a gravity-free step in addition to a sock liner for even more cushioning. With glittery accents on the logo, you can shine and pop in these shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Outlet Sale: Charged Engage

Tackle your training sessions with the mastery of these training shoes. Engineered to protect the joints and muscles during impact, webbing in the forefoot as well as an internal heel counter provide a locked-down feel for stability during squats and lifts. A Charged Cushioning midsole gives quick response, too, for more high-intensity movements and workouts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Outlet Sale: Breathe Lace

Specifically constructed for the female foot, the Breathe Lace training shoe combines trending silhouettes with effective durability and support. A unique asymmetrical lacing system as well as the cross-foot elasticated strap hold the foot steady with a molded sock line for an underfoot lift. A full-length cushioning unit also allows the whole foot to experience comfort during training sessions.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

