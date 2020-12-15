Telfar & Converse’s Collaboration Is Finally Here — And It’s Still In Stock

The latest Telfar and Converse collaboration is now available to shop.

After debuting in 2019 at Paris Fashion Week, Telfar and Converse have officially launched their collaborative collection online at Converse.com, which includes the Converse Chuck 70s in two graphic prints.

For the sneaker, Telfar transformed the Chuck 70 into a deconstructed graphic tee. The first shoe features Telfar and Converse co-branding with an archival-inspired red, white and blue colorway. The sneaker is equipped with a canvas and tee jersey upper, as well as a molded rubber Chuck Taylor ankle patch.

The second shoe uses the same concept and fabric, but offers a stars and stripes print in black and white. Both sneakers retail for $120 at Converse.com.

Also included in the collection is apparel. The collaboration pays homage to Converse’s basketball heritage with a drawstring hoodie that is adorned with a Retro Telfar and Converse Box Star lockup. The capsule also offers a tracksuit, a basketball jersey and matching shorts and multiple graphic tees.

It’s been a busy year for Telfar. The brand, which sells the rare and popular “Bushwick Birkin,” recently broke the internet following its collaboration with Ugg.

On Nov. 30, Telfar dropped a Medium and Small Shopper tote that incorporate Uggs’ signature shearling designs and a suede upper. Customers who were able to secure the bags will receive the product between March and Juneteenth 2021.

Below, shop pieces from the Telfar x Converse collection before they’re gone.

Converse x Telfar Chuck 70 CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse x Telfar Chuck 70 CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse x Telfar Hoodie CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse x Telfar Basketball Shorts CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse