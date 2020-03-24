15 Top-Performing Running Shoes for Men That Don’t Skimp on Style

With so many offerings coming from top brands in the running category, it’s hard to narrow down some of the most stylish performance running sneakers on the market right now. Luckily, we’re here to help make the shopping process easier.
With the styles on this list, you don’t have to sacrifice aesthetics or performance while ensuring that you look and feel your best on your run. Our selection includes styles from labels such as Nike, New Balance and Asics that you can trust to get the job done.
Ahead are some of the most stylish performance running sneakers that you can lace up today.
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
According to Nike, the React Infinity Run Flyknit has been put through vigorous testing designed to help reduce injury. It features a breathable Flyknit upper that’s paired with plush React foam for responsiveness.
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2
Similar to the previously featured silhouette, the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 makes use of a Flyknit upper for ventilation, which sits atop a React foam midsole that’s soft and responsive.
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2
Geared for long-distance training, the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 features low-cut construction, including ZoomX midsole cushioning to propel runners forward.
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 26
As the name suggests, this Nike Zoom Pegasus 36 is best known for the full-length Zoom Air bag that runs from the heel to the toe for responsiveness, while engineered mesh in the upper allows breathability across the foot.
Adidas 4D Run 1.0
Adidas’ futuristic 4D Run 1.0 is designed with a Primeknit textile upper and a digitally printed midsole for long-lasting support and comfort.
Adidas Ultra Boost 20
The Adidas Ultra Boost 20 offers a socklike fit thanks to Primeknit material on the upper, while a Boost midsole adds a springy feel with every step.
Adidas Ultraboost PB
The Adidas Ultraboost PB makes use of a lightweight mesh while offering 20% more Boost cushioning to amplify the responsive, energized feeling.
New Balance 990v5
Crafted in the U.S., the New Balance 990v5 features a premium suede and mesh upper that’s versatile enough to wear for your next run and as everyday wear.
New Balance 993
Part of the brand’s popular 990 series, the NB 993 opts for premium mesh and soft suede materials, which is paired with New Balance’s Abzorb midsole cushioning for comfort and responsiveness.
Asics Gel-Nimbus 22
The Asics Gel-Nimbus 22 features a lightweight engineered mesh upper, as well as the brand’s Flytefoam and Gel cushioning in the midsole for a responsive feel with every stride.
Asics Gel-Kayano 26
The Asics gel-Kayano 26 is best known for a mesh upper that wraps around the foot, while Gel cushioning in the midsole provides cushioning and support.
Reebok Forever Floatride Energy 2
Due to a breathable mesh upper, the Reebok Forever Floatride Energy 2 is light on the feet, while Floatride Energy foam gives the shoes a soft step-in feel and smooth ride.
Reebok Fusium Run 20
The Reebok Fusium Run 20 features a reinforced mesh upper, adding both support and texture to the shoe, while foam cushioning in the midsole helps the wearer spring off the ground.
Hoka One One Carbon X
The high-performance Hoka One One Carbon X is best known for its mesh upper, fused with the ROFLY X technology in the tooling that features a combination of foams employed with the brand’s trademark geometry for a stable, soft and responsive running experience.
Under Armour HOVR Infinite 2
This Under Armour HOVR Infinite 2 features a low-cut Compression mesh Energy Web on the upper, while the HOVR midsole provides a zero-gravity feel that helps eliminate the impact.
