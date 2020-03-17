The Best Deals for Men From Reebok’s Friends and Family Sale Are Up to 50% Off

Sponsored by Reebok

If you’re on the hunt for some new workout gear, we may have found the perfect solution.

Reebok is currently offering huge discounts on apparel, footwear and accessory styles on Reebok.com as part of the brand’s Friends and Family sale. Until March 25, you can receive 30% off regular priced items and an additional 50% off products that are already marked down when you use code FAM.

From cozy sweatpants to performance-ready sneakers, shop our top picks for men from the sale below. A piece of advice? Nab your favorites ASAP; these pieces are sure to sell out fast.

Reebok Nano 9 Training Shoes

Designed for mixed training like CrossFit and high-intensity intervals, these sneakers include flexible Flex-Weave uppers for more natural mobility with added cushioning for ultimate comfort.

Reebok Workout Plus Sneakers

Full-grain leather uppers and an iconic H-strap design give this sneaker a sleek look. Meanwhile, the high abrasion rubber outsole allows for durable, everyday wear.

Reebok Classics Vector Hoodie

Throw on this classic hoodie when you’re lounging about or layer it under a bomber jacket and jeans for a cool off-duty outfit.

Reebok Zigwild Trail 6 Shoes

Hit the trails in these ultra-comfortable runners, complete with an energy-dispersing outsole for a balanced, responsive step.

Reebok Club C Ree:Dux Sneakers

Blending futuristic vibes with a beloved silhouette from the 2000s, these low-top kicks are the subtle pop of color you need to amplify your shoe closet.

Reebok CrossFit Track Pants

These tapered-leg sweatpants are ideal for any setting, whether it’s post-gym or hanging out at home; the fabric wicks away sweat while a drawcord and elastic waistband allows for easy adjustments.

Reebok Floatride Run Fast Pro Running Shoes

For even the most experienced runners, these shoes are made to withstand long distances. Floatride Foam provides ultra-lightweight cushioning, the molded sockliner contours to the shape of your foot and the SpeedTrac outsole allows you to feel more grounded.

Reebok DMXpert Sneakers

These rugged and boldly colored shoes fall in line with current trends of utilitarian footwear and include the brand’s signature cushioning.

Reebok ActiveChill Move Tee

This comfortable tee is breathable yet soft enough to handle tough workouts.

Reebok Daytona DMX II Sneakers

Inspired by ’90s outdoor gear, these sneakers mix stand-out colors on a mixed media upper for a unique look.

Reebok BB 4600 Basketball Shoes

These throwback basketball shoes use supple leather for a flexible fit and bold stripes of colors for a pop-worthy look on and off the courts.

