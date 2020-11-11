×
Nike Celebrates Single’s Day With Major Discounts & Exclusive Drops

By Claudia Miller
Nike Air Force 1 React
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Today marks Single’s Day, a massive one-day shopping event in China that’s started to infiltrate the U.S. Among a small number of American stores celebrating the event, Nike is offering huge discounts and special drops over the course of not one, but three days this year.

Until Nov. 13, Nike members can receive up to 50% off select full-price and already discounted pieces with code SIGNIN at checkout. Not a member? Never fear. It’s free to sign up. Not only will the membership allow you to take advantage of the Singles Day deals, but it also helps you earn rewards on purchases and special discounts throughout the year. You’ll also get early-access to buzzy sneaker drops via the SNKRS app, as well as access to the Nike Run and Training clubs.

As part of its three-day Singles event, the Swoosh brand will be releasing members-only drops on Nov. 12, including an Exclusive By You Kyrie 7 Nike By You and Reserved for You Air Jordan 1 Mid. On Nov. 13, members can shop Air Force Ones as part of the AF1 Gel Pack.

Ahead, find a few of the best pieces on sale for Nike members that you won’t want to miss this week.

Nike Men’s Air Force 1 React

Giving a twist on the classic Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, this sneaker features a modern aesthetic with an oversize Swoosh design and mixed material uppers, all set with maximum cushioning.

Nike Air Force 1 React
Nike Air Force 1 React
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Men's Air Force 1 React $120 $96 with code
Jordan Essentials Women's Boxy T-Shirt

Stay comfortable and on-trend with this shirt in your rotation. Featuring signature Jordan Brand details, the boxy silhouette is easy to incorporate into your next streetwear or athleisure look.

nike, sale, members day, shoes, sweatshirt, sneakers, leggings, t-shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Jordan Essentials Women's Boxy T-Shirt $40 $26 with code
Nike Men's React Infinity Run Flyknit

Designed to absorb impact and reduce injury on runs, these specialized shoes include strengthened Flyknit uppers with a React foam midsole for support during every phase of your stride.

nike, sale, members day, shoes, sweatshirt, sneakers, leggings, t-shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Men's React Infinity Run Flyknit $160 $128 with code
Nike Women's DBreak

A silhouette that’s gaining traction among street style trends, the Nike DBreak offers effortless style at a price that won’t break the bank. The retro-inspired silhouette pairs perfectly with leggings and a tee or jeans and a crisp button-down.

nike, sale, members day, shoes, sweatshirt, sneakers, leggings, t-shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Women's DBreak $90 $72 with code
Nike Blazer Low LE

Available in both men’s and women’s sizing, there’s no going wrong with a classic look like the Nike Blazer Low. Ideal for everyday wear, the smooth leather uppers will have you looking fresh wear after wear.

nike, sale, members day, shoes, sweatshirt, sneakers, leggings, t-shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Blazer Low LE $75 $60 with code
Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece

As temperatures start to drop, stay cozy in this Nike sweatshirt. Its crewneck cut and relaxed fit mean you can wear it hanging at home or can style it under a sleek bomber for a night on the town.

nike, sale, members day, shoes, sweatshirt, sneakers, leggings, t-shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece $45 $36 with code
Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 37

Step into your stride with support and stability once you lace up these running shoes. The forefoot cushioning and foam technology provide responsiveness and shock absorption on any path.

nike, sale, members day, shoes, sweatshirt, sneakers, leggings, t-shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 37 $120 $96 with code
Jordan Men's Fadeaway

A basketball-influenced style with a lightweight twist, the Jordan Fadeaway gives your foot a seamless fit on top of a foam midsole and textured outsole for traction.

nike, sale, members day, shoes, sweatshirt, sneakers, leggings, t-shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Jordan Men's Fadeaway $100 $64 with code
Nike Sportswear Club Women's Leggings

Get your sweat on in style with these Nike leggings. Highlighting bold Swoosh designs, this full-length pair includes high-waisted coverage and flexible, lightweight fabric.

nike, sale, members day, shoes, sweatshirt, sneakers, leggings, t-shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Sportswear Club Women's Leggings $40 $32 with code
Nike Men's SuperRep Go

Interval workouts have met their match. The SuperRep Go features a state of the art silhouette with thickened foam and a slightly curved base for support when you move side to side. Ribbing around the foot also tightens during quick moves to keep you locked in.

nike, sale, members day, shoes, sweatshirt, sneakers, leggings, t-shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Men's SuperRep Go $100 $80 with code
Nike Women's Air Max Up

Elevate your off-duty looks with these Air Max Up kicks. The iconic Air Max design gets bigger and bolder, set atop a blown-out unit. Each colorway also pays tribute to different women’s activist groups.

nike, sale, members day, shoes, sweatshirt, sneakers, leggings, t-shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Women's Air Max Up $150 $96 with code
