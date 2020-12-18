11 Nike Running Shoes You Can Buy for $100 or Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be difficult to find a great pair of running shoes for $100 or less, but there are actually worthy styles from Nike you can cop. The beloved athletic brand carries a variety of runners designed to enhance your stride that range from about $65 to $100.

Quality running shoes should offer a breathable, secure fit (look for features like airy mesh and foot-hugging Flywire cables in the upper). In terms of cushioning, some runners may want a plush ride for extra support, while others may prefer to feel the ground underfoot. Either way, the level of padding should feel comfortable.

Considering all this, we rounded up some standout Nike running shoes that are $100 and under — so you can amp up your workout without breaking the bank.

Shop our edit ahead.

Nike Women’s Running Shoes $100 & Under:

Nike Flex 2020 RN

For premium comfort, Nike’s Flex 2020 RN features a stretch mesh upper with enhanced ventilation, dual-density foam cushioning and a deconstructed heel designed to mold to your foot. The use of Flywire cables also helps keep you steady and secure.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike