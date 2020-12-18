11 Nike Running Shoes You Can Buy for $100 or Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
It can be difficult to find a great pair of running shoes for $100 or less, but there are actually worthy styles from Nike you can cop. The beloved athletic brand carries a variety of runners designed to enhance your stride that range from about $65 to $100.
Quality running shoes should offer a breathable, secure fit (look for features like airy mesh and foot-hugging Flywire cables in the upper). In terms of cushioning, some runners may want a plush ride for extra support, while others may prefer to feel the ground underfoot. Either way, the level of padding should feel comfortable.
Considering all this, we rounded up some standout Nike running shoes that are $100 and under — so you can amp up your workout without breaking the bank.
Nike Women’s Running Shoes $100 & Under:
Nike Flex 2020 RN
For premium comfort, Nike’s Flex 2020 RN features a stretch mesh upper with enhanced ventilation, dual-density foam cushioning and a deconstructed heel designed to mold to your foot. The use of Flywire cables also helps keep you steady and secure.
Nike Quest 3
The Nike Quest 3 offers a streamlined design with enhanced foam underfoot to support your stride. The upper delivers a secure fit that’s ventilated and lightweight. The style comes in five colorways and wide width size options.
Nike Revolution 5 FlyEase
This iteration of the Nike Revolution features an innovative FlyEase closure, which combines a wraparound zipper and hook-and-loop strap for security and ease of access. Meanwhile, the lightweight knit lets feet breathe. These are offered in two colorways and extra-wide width size options.
Nike Juniper Trail
Great for off-road runs, Nike’s Juniper Trail is equipped with tapered lugs for ultimate traction on uneven terrain. Other stabilizing details include an internal bootie and Flywire cables in the upper.
Nike Downshifter 10
At just $60, the Downshifter 10 offers plenty of bang for your buck. Molded foam footbeds, responsive cushioning and mesh accents all make this a super comfortable runner. Plus, deep flex grooves provide reliable traction.
$100 & Under Nike Running Shoes for Men:
Nike Legend React 2
Created to go the distance, this bold neon-accented shoe utilizes lofty mesh in the upper for breathability and soft, yet responsive cushioning to fight foot fatigue. Nike React foam inside the heel also enhances stability from toe-off to landing.
Nike Flex Experience Run 9
Available in six colorways and extra-wide width sizes, this model delivers an airy knit upper, removable foam insole and deconstructed heel for a lock-in ride.
Nike Zoom Gravity
Set new personal records in this ultra-lightweight style, featuring a snug bootie construction and ultra-responsive Air Zoom unit in the forefoot.
Nike Run All Day 2
Nike’s Run All Day 2 features lightweight cushioning and a breathable mesh upper with midfoot webbing to help keep your foot securely in place.
Nike Renew Run
To ensure long-lasting comfort, these are designed with a the brand’s Renew EVA midsole and mesh in the upper. A speckled midsole and standout colorway option make them stylish, too.
Nike Zoom Winflo 7
Also featuring Nike’s beloved Air Zoom technology, these offer full underfoot cushioning, but with a larger Air unit in the forefoot for a better sensation. What’s more, the style is designed with a cushion crash rail on the lateral outsole to soften transitions.