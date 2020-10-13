New Balance Shoes Are on Sale Starting at $38 During Amazon Prime Day

Get your shopping carts ready: the highly-anticipated Amazon Prime day is finally here! This year’s lineup of impressive sales starts from today and runs through Oct. 14; the selection includes thousands of must-have discounts on footwear, apparel and more including up to 47% off select New Balance products for the whole family.

From running shoes to casual everyday styles inspried by celebrity trends, there is a New Balance footwear style for everyone to enjooy on sale as we speak. Ahead, find discounted New Balance shoes with savings won’t want to miss out on thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2020.

New Balance 574 V2

Made with smooth suede uppers, this “dad shoe” style is a favorite amongst street style and celebrity style trends alike. Give your jeans and T-shirts a cool upgrade with these classic pairs on your feet for both men and women.

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam Arishi V3

Featuring the brand’s signature Fresh Foam midsole, this running shoe provides the ultimate cushioning for your every stride with a lightweight feel. The Hypoknit uppers as well allow for stretch and mobility with a blown outsole for durability.

New Balance Women’s 520 V6

For women, you can takle runs and workouts with a little help from these running shoes on your feet. Designed with underfoot flex grooves for added agility, this pair employs a foam compound for the perfect mix of sturdy support and soft cushioning.

New Balance 997H V1

Available on sale for both men and women, this New Balance top style maintains its signature design from the 1990s that are once again on-trend in the footwear world. The design combines mesh panels with suede overlays and plush underfoot cushioning for the ultimate on-the-go pair.

New Balance Fresh Foam Rise V2

New Balance crafted these running shoes with performance in mind. From the extended collar for both ankle mobility and protection to the engineered mesh uppers for cool comfort, these pairs for men and women have everything needed to improve your mile time.

New Balance Vizo Pro Knit V1

Wearable beyond just your running route, this sleek take on a running shoe combines style and efficiency. The sock-style design fits the foot like a glove with a unique lacing system to keep the foot secure. Available for men and women, these shoes proviide lightweight boosts for all athleisure styles.

