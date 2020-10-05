6 Leopard Print Converse to Shop Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Make a statement with a pair of leopard print Converse.

As animal print continues to trend in fashion and footwear, leopard is among the most popular patterns to incorporate for fall. Converse offers a few styles when it comes to finding the perfect leopard print sneaker, including a few customizable options. Online, you’ll find low tops, high tops and even a pair or two of leather leopard print Converse in the brand’s classic Chuck Taylor style.

Below, take a look at the pairs of leopard print Converse available on Converse.com.

Chuck 70 Archive Leopard Print Low Top

Now on sale for $38, this classic ’70s silhouette is covered in lime green and black spots with a cream canvas. The low top sneaker is the ultimate statement shoe that is additionally comfortable and functional.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Chuck 70 Archive Leopard Print High Top

Another release from the archives, this Chuck 70 sneaker features a more traditional take on the leopard print pattern. The unisex shoe adds a bit of flair to this traditional Converse sneaker.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Leopard Platform Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top

Be bold in the Leopard Platform Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top. Now on sale for $39, this platformed sneaker will turn your style up a notch thanks to the bold colorway and elevated vulcanized rubber sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Custom Leather Leopard Chuck 70 By You High Top

You can also customize your leopard print Converse sneakers. On Converse.com, you can make your own pair of leather leopard Converse or stick to the brand’s initial design for the shoe below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Custom Leather Jack Purcell By You Low Top

You can also customize a pair of leather Converse in the brand’s Jack Purcell silhouette. The 100% fully customized shoe allows you to choose the colors for the body, tongue and binding for your very own special pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Custom Chuck 70 Leather Converse By You Low Top

You can also make a pair of your own Chuck 70 low tops on Converse.com. The screen-printed leopard print design is just one of the customized options you can choose from when making your very own shoe.