Koio Helps You Donate To Coronavirus-Related Charities With 35% Off Sample Sale

By Elisa Lewittes
Koio, the direct-to-consumer made-in-Italy sneaker brand, is helping its customers shop for a cause this week with an online sample sale featuring 35% off its signature styles.

The company will be donating a percentage of sales to the Red Cross and Food Bank NYC amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All of Koio’s factories in Italy are shut down until April 8, and the brand’s retail locations remain closed until future notice.

To help customers better find the perfect sneaker style and size, Koio partnered up with Klarna to offer a ‘try now, buy later” program — which allows shoppers to try on their sneakers at home and gives them 30 days from the purchase date to decide whether to keep the shoes, return them or make an exchange.

The sample sale runs through April 2. Here are FN’s top Koio picks.

Koio Avalanche Creme Sneakers 

These shoes allow you to embrace the chunky sneaker trend while maintaining a minimalist, effortlessly chic and sleek look.

Avalanche-Creme-Sneakers
Buy: Koio Avalanche Creme Sneaker $298 $149
Buy it

Koio Avalanche Grey and Red Sneakers 

These elevated ‘dad’-style sneakers add a subtle pop of color to your otherwise neutral wardrobe. They pair well with any color combination, too.

Koio-Avalanche-Grey-and-Red
Buy: Koio Avalanche Grey/Red Sneaker $298 $149
Buy it

Koio Avalanche Blue and Yellow Sneaker 

This sneaker provides the designer athleisure aesthetic without the heavy price tag. Pair with your favorite jeans, trousers, or leggings for an upgraded casual ensemble.

Koio-Avalanche-Blue-and-Yellow-Sneaker
Buy: Koio Avalanche Blue and Yellow Sneaker $298 $149
Buy it

Koio Avalanche Charcoal and Saffron Sneaker 

From runners to the designer runways, this color block, chunky-style sneaker has been at the height of fashion for several seasons. Try out the trend with this highly wearable option.

Avalanche-Charcoal-and-Saffron
Buy: Koio Avalanche Charcoal and Saffron Sneaker $278 $181
Buy it

Koio Avalanche Nude Sneaker 

Embrace this of-the-moment hue with these earth tone sneakers that pair well with any neutral look and allow you to test out the utility trend too.

Koio-Avalanche-Nude-Sneaker
Buy: Koio Avalanche Nude Sneaker $298 $149
Buy it

Koio Avalanche Grey and Green Sneaker 

These sneakers allow you to borrow the colorblock ‘dad’ style sneaker straight off the luxury runways for an effortlessly chic street style look.

Koio-Avalanche-Grey-and-Green
Buy: Koio Avalanche Grey and Green Sneaker $298 $149
Buy it

Koio Black Verse Sneaker 

This easy-to-wear footwear option offers a modern and minimalist take on a traditional basketball sneaker.

Koio-Verse-Black-Sneaker
Buy: Koio Verse Sneaker in Black $278 $181
Buy it

Koio White Verse Sneaker 

White sneakers are one of the most versatile styles in a woman’s footwear wardrobe. Refresh your collection with this high-top version to add a sporty and sophisticated flair to your everyday uniform.

Koio-Verse-Sneaker-White
Buy: Koio Verse Sneaker in White $278 $181
Buy it

Koio Capri Rocca Sneaker 

For a fresh, luxurious take on your go-to low top sneaker, this gray option adds an unexpected yet neutral and elegant element to your daily outfits.

Capri-Roccia-Sneaker
Buy: Koio Capri Rocca Sneaker $248 $161
Buy it

Koio Capri Rose Cloud 

These baby pink sneakers add a fresh, subtle-yet-colorful element to your spring look. Refresh your sleek footwear wardrobe with these gem-inspired shoes.

 

Koio-Capri-Rose-Cloud
Buy: Koio Capri Rose Cloud Sneaker $248 $161
Buy it

 

Koio Capri Thyme Sneaker 

These sleek sneakers add a military-inspired hue to your seasonal wardrobe. These shoes allow you to test out the earth-toned trend, too.

Koio-Capri-Thyme
Buy: Koio Capri Thyme Sneakers $248 $161
Buy it

