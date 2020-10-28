I’ve Tried Dozens of Sneakers, But This $100 Pair Is the Most Comfortable I’ve Ever Worn

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As an editor whose job includes testing and reviewing footwear, I’ve worn many different pairs of sneakers. When it comes to lifestyle silhouettes, in my experience, few have married comfort and style better than FitFlop’s Rally sneakers.

Let me preface by saying I’ve worn these EVERYWHERE. After a fire in my apartment building forced me to temporarily become a nomad, these shoes became part of my small, essential wardrobe as I moved from each new home to the next. They supported my feet while trekking miles across New York City, yet look anything but orthopedic — complete with a minimalist silhouette and monochromatic white finish that matches with all my outfits (which was especially key during a time I couldn’t pack much with me).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, the Rally shoe has been tested at the Human Performance Lab in Calgary, Canada, a leading biomechanics research center, and developed in partnership with Dr. Kim Lilley, Fitflop’s in-house biomechanist. The smooth leather sneaker features an ultra-lightweight, flexible midsole and the label’s special ANATOMICUSH technology, complete with an anatomically curved footbed and lightweight EVA cushioning for unparalleled comfort.

Other standout features include slim cushioning on the tongue and collar, a soft, breathable lining and slip-resistant rubber pods and flex grooves on the outsole for easy strides. The style is so wearable, in fact, it’s earned the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Approval for promoting good foot health.

Even with its high-quality design, the look is quite affordable at $100. In addition to white, it comes in a handful neutral colorways like all-black and metallic silver.

