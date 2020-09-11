Puma Sneakers Are Just $35 During Finish Line’s End-of-Season Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Finish Line is hosting an end of season flash sale that’s discounting shoes, sweats and more items for less online.

On Finishline.com, shoppers can find discounts from brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off. The end of season sale not only features some last-minute summer selections but also a number of fall-ready items such as sweaters, hoodies and backpacks. The sale includes markdowns on apparel, shoes and accessories for men, women and children.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals shoppers can score in the men’s department on finishline.com.

Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoes

Nike Flight Basketball Shorts

These ’90s-inspired basketball shorts are also part of Finish Line’s end-of-season sale. The nylon basketball short’s retro style is made contemporary with side pockets and a mesh lining for breathability.

New Balance 997 Sport Kawhi Leonard Sneakers

New Balance’s sneaker collab with NBA star Kawhi Leonard is available for less in two colorways on finishline.com. The special edition shoe originally retailed for $110, but shoppers can now score these shoes for less during Finish Line’s ongoing flash sale.

Adidas Originals Trefoil Pocket Backpack

Puma Zone XT Training Shoes

For $35, shoppers can score the Zone XT Trainer from Puma. It features a fusion of the brand’s Hybrid and Ignite foam cushioning as well as NGRY beads designed to absorb shock while working up a sweat.

Nike Air Max 200 Sneakers

Another good sneaker deal Finish Line is offering up online is on the Nike Air Max 200. For $75, shoppers can select from a few colorways. However, shoppers should note that this sneaker is quickly running out of sizes.

Champion Reverse Weave Jogger Pants

For $25, shoppers can snag these Champion sweats. The soft cotton joggers are machine washable and feature convenient side pockets. Plus, these pants are cuffed at the bottom, so shoppers can show off their favorite sneakers or slides with ease.

Adidas Originals Linear Reverse Windbreaker

As the months turn cold, consider investing in a few sweaters and jackets such as this windbreaker from Adidas. Originally $90, this Adidas Originals Linear Reverse Windbreaker is currently over half off.

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoes

Shoppers can also find the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit sneaker for 50% off. The innovative running shoe uses tiny foam beads for a cushioned running experience.

Superdry Skate Lux Beanie Hat

Hats like this beanie from Superdry are another item to consider as we enter the colder months ahead. The black knitted cap will keep your head warm and is now just $10.

K-Swiss Court Casper Sneakers

For $30, shoppers can also snag these K-Swiss sneakers. Available in a few colorways, shoppers should act quickly if they wish to own a pair of K-Swiss Court Casper sneakers, as the style is selling out fast online.