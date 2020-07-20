Dick’s Sporting Goods Sale Brings Major Savings on Adidas, Nike & More

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ sale is bringing you all the heat with the a new range of items on sale; from workout-ready apparel to performance running shoes even to just casual everyday styles, you can find pieces up to 75% off at DicksSportingGoods.com.

Shop 25% off top picks from Adidas and Nike, up to 40% off select golf equipment and apparel, 40% off camping and outdoor gear, and up to 75% off stylish pieces that are sure to sell out fast.

The retailer, who just tapped NFL player Larry Fitzgerald Jr. to be on its board of directors, is among the stores offering curbside pick up to its customers. Shoppers however should take note that some items may not be available at select stores or ship to certain locations, so be sure to enter your zip code on the website to ensure products on sale can be purchased.

For all your sweat-ready needs, FN made life a breeze by selecting a few top picks of apparel and footwear for men that are sure to transform your days. Read on to find all the savings.

Under Armour Men’s Tech T-Shirt

This lightweight, loose-fitting t-shirt from Under Armour is among the men’s items currently on sale. The quick-drying shirt comes in nine colorways and now retails between $10-$19.

Nike Men’s Air Max Alpha Savage Training Shoes

Shoppers can snag these Air Max Alpha Savage trainers from Nike during the sale, as well. Now retailed for $76 the lightweight sneaker is ideal for workouts and intense drills. Complete with Air Max technology, these sneakers come in a futuristic blue, black and lime green colorway.

Columbia Men’s Watertight II Rain Jacket

Columbia is known for its Omni-Tech waterproof rain jackets, and now Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering them on sale. Shoppers can choose from 12 different colors for a discount now online.

Adidas Men’s Ultraboost 19 Running Shoes

One of Adidas’ most coveted running shoes is now marked down during Dick’s Sporting Good’s Summer Garage Sale. Now shoppers can choose from 16 colorways of the Ultraboost for $99-$115. Originally priced at $180, these running shoes are lightweight yet give feet a secure fit thanks to Adidas’ specialized running footwear technology.

Bearpaw Men’s Joshua Slippers

Customers can snag a pair of Joshua Slippers from Bearpaw on dicksportinggoods.com, as well. The cozy slipper is now more than half off at $19-$21, depending on sizing. Plus, the durable TPR outsole allows these slippers to venture outdoors too, making them a versatile house shoe option to consider.

Adidas Men’s Tiro 19 Training Pants

These sweatpants from Adidas are designed with lightweight climacool material, making them breathable, comfortable and quick to dry. Shoppers can select from four colorways which now retail from $18-$34.

Alpine Design Men’s Suede Chukka Casual Boots

Chukka boots are a great option for the man who doesn’t like dress shoes. The casual silhouette of the desert boot and suede constructed upper makes these shoes effortlessly cool. Plus, the shoe has a removable, sustainable Ortholite insert made from recycled materials.

The North Face Men’s Pull-On Adventure Shorts

Asics Men’s GEL-Venture 7 Trail Running Shoes

Ten colorways of the Gel-Venture 7 Trail Running Shoe from Asics are also included in Dick’s Sporting Goods sale. The shoe is designed with comfort in mind and is complete with Asics’ gel technology in the rear of the shoe to help with shock absorption. The shoe also has a comfy Ortholite sock liner.

Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Golf ¼ Zip

Shoppers can stock up for colder weather during the sports retailer’s current sale as well with items like this Golf sweater from Nike. The Dri-Fit Golf 1/4 Slip comes in five colorways and now retailed for $32-$39.

DSG Men’s Water Shoes

Water shoes are a summer essential, and now shoppers can snag a pair for $10 online. These lightweight shoes from Dick’s Sporting Goods are durable, comfortable and breathable thanks to the retailer’s shoe technology. The shoes are the perfect last-minute item for your next summer adventure.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

Nike transformed its signature Air Zoom Pegasus silhouette with a slimmer design for a lightweight feel on every step. Giving you aeration where you need it most, added exposed Flywire cables hug the foot during stride as a full-length Zoom Air unit creates a strong response in cushioning.

Asics GEL-Kayano 26

Asics employed its signature GEL cushioning in these running shoes for comfort on every route. It blends together flexible mesh uppers with adaptive reinforcements across the uppers for a custom-feeling fit. Finished with heel-clutching technology, the shoe holds tight to the foot for a supported step.

Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo

Under Armour preps you for the green in the most stylish and effective way possible. Its dual-tone polo includes anti-odor capabilities for continued freshness as a looser performance fit allows for full mobility during your swing. Topped off with 30 SPF protection, you will feel at ease even on the sunniest of days.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19

Designed for the passionate runner, Brooks gives you everything you could need for a successful stride. A GuideRails support system blocks the ankle from rolling as durable yet soft cushioning with a segmented Crash Pad outsole counters landing and impact. A saddle-style footbed rounds out the silhouette as it pulls from the heel and lifts the midsole in support.

Adidas FreeLift Tee

For workouts or just an easy choice for running errands, Adidas designed this shirt for even the sweatiest of actions. Its ClimaLite fabric wicks moisture and incorporates performance-driven detailing for improved movement. The fabric then quick dries for streamlined wear.

