Damian Lillard’s Adidas Dame 6 Sneakers Are 45% Off for One Day Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In honor of NBA star Damian Lillard’s career-tying game last night, Adidas is hosting a flash sale on his signature sneakers.

The Portland Trail Blazers athlete scored 61 of the team’s 134 points last night, giving them the edge they needed to get the win over the Dallas Maverick’s 131 points. The record-level number of points ties Lillard’s career-high and adds him to the history books alongside Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in the league’s history with three or more 60-point games in a single season.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. CREDIT: AP Images.

To commemorate the momentous event, Adidas dropped the price of his signature Dame 6 sneakers from $110 down to $61 in honor of the points scored. The Dame 6 basketball shoes feature unique Superlight Lightstrike cushioning for ultra-lightweight appeal on and off the court; the sneaker incorporates a webbed lacing to create a locked-in feel in addition to a sock-inspired internal foam support system.

Set with mixed suede and leather uppers, the Dame 6 is set atop a Supergrip Plus outsole with rounded edges to allow you to dodge and dash across the hardwood like a pro. Act fast though — the sale only lasts until Wednesday at midnight PT.

Watch on FN

Adidas Dame 6. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Dame 6 comes in a variety of shades to pick through, from all-black to neon orange and green. Also on sale is the silhouette’s collaborative design for International Women’s Day, honoring the women in your life with a bright glow orange, core black and signal coral color combination. Joining the on-sale sneakers too is the Pusha T’s take on the sneaker that dropped in February; the pair highlights Push graphics on the upper with added mesh paneling and can’t-miss detailing. The style is discounted to $61 from its original price of $140.

The lateral side of the Pusha T x Adidas Dame 6. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Damian Lillard signed on as an Adidas athlete in 2014 and has since created a series of apparel and footwear pieces with the brand; his deal has the option to last up to 10 years with the potential for a $100 million payout, according to insiders. The NBA star additionally signed a four-year contract extension with the Trailblazers last spring for a total of $191 million.