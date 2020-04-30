Converse’s Huge Seasonal Sale Includes Chuck Taylor for Just $30

Although Chuck Taylors were originally designed for basketball players, the shoe has evolved into a street style staple. And now, as spring is in full bloom, Converse is offering 40% off on select seasonal colorways for fans of the classic silhouette. From high tops to low tops, shoppers can use the code FLASHCOLORS on some Chuck Taylor All Stars until 2:59 a.m. ET today.

Although the style hasn’t changed much over the years, Converse says it has softened up the lining, stitching and seams of their sneakers for maximum comfort. Below take a look at some of Converse’s hottest seasonal colorways, for both men and women, currently retailed at almost half the price.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top in Apricot Agate

Give a little hint of spring with this apricot-hued Chuck Taylor. Pair the pastel low top with denim for a nice contrast that doesn’t clash.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star in Apricot Agate. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star High Top in Ceramic Teal

A calm blue is never a bad idea for a shoe. This muted robin’s egg-colored shoe is made from Converse’s classic canvas and Ortholite insoles for cushioning.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star High Top in Ceramic Teal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top in Strawberry Jam

For a more edgy look, Converse’s sale includes a hot pink Chuck Taylor. The low top is reminiscent of punk rockers and pop stars. Needless to say, the style will definitely put a pep in your step.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top in Strawberry Jam. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star High Top in Aphid Green

From sweatpants to shoes, mint green is trending for spring ’20. Chuck Taylor’s take on the trend can help you turn up your wardrobe.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star High Top in Aphid Green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top in Peony Pink

The classic pink Chuck Taylor is always in style. Labeled “Peony Pink” the low top is a fitting color for shoppers to indulge in this spring.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top in Peony Pink. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star High Top in Jade Stone

Neutrals are also big this season because the colorway pairs with everything, naturally. This high top sneaker combines the classic style of a high top and a contemporary colorway.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star High Top in Jade Stone. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top in Wolf Grey

Gray shoes are another spring item that pairs easily with just about anything. The shoe is easy to transition from a house shoe to a full-fledged sneaker.

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top in Wolf Grey. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.