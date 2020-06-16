Converse Has Red, White & Blue Americana Shoes Perfect for Fourth of July & Other Holidays

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of red, white and blue Converse sneakers or looking to get festive for the Fourth of July, we’ve got you covered.

Among the selection from Converse is the Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker, one of America’s most iconic shoes. Crafted in 1917, the traditional high-top sneaker continues to be a favorite for Americans. The low-top, too, remains a popular style, although it was invented several years later in 1957.

FN has rounded up the best red, white and blue Converse sneakers on the market. Take a look at what made the cut below.

Best Red, White And Blue Converse: Chuck Taylor All Star Americana High-Top

Converse’s classic Chuck Taylor High-Top gets a patriotic makeover thanks to the red, white and blue constructed upper. The sneaker is offered in both men’s and women’s sizes, allowing anyone to shop the style.

Best Red, White And Blue Converse: Stars & Stripes Chuck Taylor All Star Low-Top

Best Red, White And Blue Converse: Chuck Taylor All Star Stripes High-Top

If you’re looking for a more subtle shoe to wear this Fourth of July, Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Stripes High-Top sneaker is a great option. The lightweight canvas upper features an artfully mismatched blue and white pattern while sitting on top of sneaker’s classic white and red-striped upper.

Best Red, White And Blue Converse: Archive Print Chuck 70 High-Top

Did you know that Converse started releasing shoes with graphics in the ’80s? Direct from Converse’s archive, this high-top sneaker is one of the brand’s first bold designs to be released. The nostalgic shoe is not only a festive shoe but can also serve as a wearable piece of history on your feet.

Best Red, White And Blue Converse: Chuck Taylor All Star Flag High-Top

Another red, white and blue rendition of Converse is the Chuck Taylor All Star Flag High-Top sneaker. The patriotic shoe is available online for $60.

Best Red, White And Blue Converse: Custom 70 Washed Canvas Chuck Taylor Low-Top

Converse has rolled out a series of tie-dye shoes that you can customize for the summer. Take one of the hottest trends and apply it to one of America’s favorite footwear options with these Chuck 70 sneakers. Shoppers have the choice of customizing the canvas, laces and midsole.

Best Red, White And Blue Converse: Stars & Stripes Double Upper Chuck Taylor All Star Low-Top

These layered converse are yet another option for shoppers looking for a pair of patriotic shoes for this Fourth of July. The sneaker can also serve as a sporty statement shoe, as well. The layered upper provides a twist to the classic low-top sneaker.

Best Red, White And Blue Converse: Chuck Taylor All Star Americana Low-Top

The Americana sneaker from Converse also comes in a low-top option. The patriotic shoe is offered in both men’s and women’s sizes.

