Converse Cozy Club Sneakers Bring Comfy-Chic Style for Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As fall turns into winter, the cold-weather style is hitting its stride. From oversize flannels and jeans to tailored coats and fuzzy scarves, it is officially the season of layering and comfortable apparel as you sip your hot chocolate and see the first flakes of snow.

The new season means new footwear offerings as well. Lucky for you, Converse came prepared for all things winter with its new Cozy Club selection. The mix of silhouettes transforms classic sneakers from the brand to make them ready for chillier temperatures with sherpa coatings, faux fur lining and smooth leather uppers, all available at Converse.com.

Ahead, take a first look at the Converse Cozy Club sneakers that will complete your seasonal style.

Watch on FN

Converse Platform Cable Chuck Taylor All Star

Giving a twist on a classic Chuck Taylor All Star, Converse lifted the style atop a cable braided platform outsole for a standout twist. Set with soft suede uppers, the sneaker wraps your foot in comfort with a plush faux fur lining. It comes in two seasonally chic shades of a pale pink and a deep gray for all your off-duty looks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Cozy Club Chuck 70

Available in four shades for winter, the Converse Cozy Club Chuck 70 gives the signature silhouette an on-trend makeover. The uppers utilize a pebbled leather fabric in an ode to classic basketball shoes with a familiar archival star ankle patch. Faux fur lining tops off the design with OrthoLite cushioning for added comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Cozy Club Platform Chuck Taylor All Star

For those looking for an even bolder twist on fall footwear, make sure you add these next platforms to your cart. Taking the Chuck Taylor All Star to a whole new level, this cozy pair features a sherpa-coated upper in a soft peach shade. The style comes with your choice of color-ticked or two-tone laces as well for a more personalized appeal.